This Concert Series Coming To NYC Gives Ariana Grande’s Discography A Broadway Remake

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
 5 days ago

Ariana Grande’s pop-infused hits get a remake this summer!

Broadway Sings is an interactive concert experience that reenacts the discographies of today’s greatest artists. On July 24, talented Broadway singers will be performing Ariana’s best tunes backed up by a 15-piece orchestra. ‘7 rings’, ‘Thank U, Next’, ‘Positions’, ‘Side to Side’… the artist’s discography comes to life in unexpected ways, just like magic!

Listen to Ariana Grande’s songs like never before — get your tickets here.

KBarber Photography

Classic and recent melodies of the artist will be performed during an eclectic spectacle. From ‘Into You’ to ‘POV’, Ariana Grande’s songs get reimagined and rearranged by NYC’s most talented Broadway singers. The New York Times described the experience as “sheer brilliance,” and attendees have given the show phenomenal reviews, with one person calling it “ one of the amazing things that living in NYC gets you!”

KBarber Photography

Broadway Sings Ariana will arrive in NYC on July 24, with the show taking place from 6pm – 7pm. During around an hour and a half, you’ll get to swing to Ariana’s bops at the heart of The Cutting Room. All ages are welcome, and tickets range from balcony seating and bar room seating to main room seating.

Ready to dance all evening long to your favorite Ari songs?

Get tickets to Broadway Sings Ariana Grande here!

Broadway Sings Ariana Grande

July 24, 2022 18:00 The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd Street, 10016, New York) From $35.00 Tickets

Ariana Grande
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

