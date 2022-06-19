ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Our Favorite Ways to Spend Fourth of July Weekend in Tampa Bay

By John B.
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
 3 days ago
Celebrate America with Fourth of July fireworks and events in Tampa, Clearwater and St. Pete

Independence Day is fast approaching, and that means it’s time to figure out how to celebrate. This year, there are tons of cool Fourth of July fireworks displays and events in Tampa Bay for you to choose from. We’ve rounded up our favorite events in Tampa Bay for some 4th of July fun.

Where to see Fireworks on July 4th in Tampa Bay:

Tampa’s Boom by the Bay. Image by City of Tampa

Tampa’s Boom by the Bay 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022
Tampa is going BIG for this year’s Fourth of July celebration. Enjoy several different fireworks displays along the downtown Tampa riverfront with activities and events at each location. There will also be a new Friends of the Riverwalk July 4th Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Boom by the Bay events and fireworks locations:

  • Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works – Starting at 3pm. Enjoy live music, a hot dog eating competition, kid zone, food, drinks, and fireworks along the waterfront.
  • Star Spangled at Sparkman – Starting at 4pm. Enjoy a water ski show, live music, food, drinks, and fireworks along the waterfront.
  • Boom on Bayshore (South of Davis Islands Bridge) – Starting at 7pm. Enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, and waterfront views.
  • Water Works Park – Starting at 4pm. Enjoy food trucks and an incredible view of the fireworks.
  • Curtis Hixon Park – Starting at 4pm. Enjoy food trucks, Boom Bar, and family fun area. *not a fireworks viewing area

The Fourth St. Pete at The Pier

Monday, July 4 from 4pm-10pm
The outdoor, family-friendly festivities at the Pier will include fun activities such as the second annual St. Pete Pier run, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and local vendors. There will be live music on the Visit St. Pete Clearwater main stage from Nighttrain, a Guns N Roses tribute band, roaming entertainers, and more! The traditional Fourth of July fireworks show, sponsored by the City of St. Pete, will be visible from the downtown waterfront, incluiding Bayshore Dr, Straub Park, and Vinoy Park. Prior to the show, the 13th US Army Band will be performing patriotic opera music. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.

Treasure Island Celebrate America Fireworks Show

Monday, July 4 at 9 pm

Watch a stunning display of patriotic fireworks from the beach at Gulf Front Park located at 10400 Gulf Blvd. Bring your beach towel and chairs to sit back, relax and enjoy the show!  You’ll want to arrive a bit early to ensure you get a parking spot.

Clearwater Celebrates America at the Ball Park

Monday, July 4 at 6 pm. Fireworks at 9:15 pm

Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show at the BayCare Ballpark stadium! This year’s event is ticketed, so you’ll need to buy your $5 ticket in advance. The fireworks display is being relocated from Coachman Park due to construction of the new the Imagine Clearwater. You can expect live music, popcorn, family-friendly activities and more!

47th Annual Temple Terrace Independence Day Celebration

Monday, July 4 at 10am and 6pm
Head to Temple Terrace in the morning for a festive and fun Fourth of July parade at 10am. At 6pm, the celebration will continue with food vendors, music, live entertainment and a fireworks show at 9:15pm.

7th Annual Zephyrhills Summerfest and Fireworks

Saturday, July 2 from 12pm-9pm
Summerfest is back strong with a day filled with FREE family-friendly fun at Zephyr Park! There will be live music, food eating contests, kids dance off, live music, market, bounce house and water slides, food trucks, and so much more.

Fourth of July Fireworks in Largo at Largo Central Park

Monday, July 4, 2022 at 7pm
Gather up the family, grab your blankets or chairs and head to Largo Central Park for music and an amazing fireworks display presented by Indian Rocks Baptist Church. There will be limited on-site parking for $10 or you may park and walk from Largo High or Largo Middle School for $5. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site.

Safety Harbor Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

Monday, July 4, 2022 from 10am-noon and 5-9pm (fireworks at 9pm)
In the morning wear your red, white and blue to Main Street in Safety Harbor for a patriotic Independence Day parade hosted by the American Legion Post 238. At night, head over to the Safety Harbor marina for live entertainment, children’s activities, food vendors and more. And of course, you don’t want to miss the fireworks show at 9pm.

Fourth of July Celebration at Avalon Park West

Monday, July 4, 5pm-9pm
For a celebration including food trucks, community performances, bike parades, contests, bounce park and much more, head to Avalon Park West! This event is free to the public. There will also be a fireworks show for you to enjoy!

Summer Celebration Summer Spectacular at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Monday, July 4, 2022
Just in time for the Fourth of July, Busch Gardens has launched a brand new nighttime fireworks show called “Spark!” which you can see nightly through August 8, 2022. Plus, enjoy roller coasters, rides, shows and more during extended nighttime hours as part of Summer Nights. This celebration is included with your daily park admission or pass.

How to view fireworks ON the water:

Yacht Starship Fourth of July Tampa Fireworks Cruises

Monday, July 4 from 7-10:30pm

Celebrate the stars and stripes on the water with a spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise! They have several different cruise options that allow you to enjoy a delicious meal, drink from an open bar that’s free at sea, and dance on the top deck with a spectacular fireworks finale. All ages are welcome.

Fourth of July Clearwater Fireworks Yacht Starship Dinner Cruise

Monday, July 4, 2022 boarding at 7pm
The Clearwater Yacht Starship dinner cruise is the perfect place to celebrate this year’s Independence Day. There will be a 4th of July buffet, an open bar, a live DJ, dancing, and a beautiful view of the fireworks from Coachman Park. Tickets sell out early, so make sure to get yours soon.

Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise at Pirate Water Taxi

Monday, July 4 from 8:45pm-9:45pm

Celebrate our nation’s independence with a bang! Hop on the Pirate Water Taxi for an hour-long cruise where you’ll view Tampa’s city fireworks right above your head. Fireworks start at approximately 9pm. Water taxi rides are $50 per person.  Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. Water taxi rides are $50 per person.

July 4th Events in Tampa Bay for Pre-Fireworks Celebrations

Tarpon Springs Annual Fourth of July Picnic

Monday, July 4, 2022 from 10am-2pm
The City of Tarpon Springs’ annual Fourth of July Picnic will take place at Craig Park. Enjoy food, activities, games, music, water slides and food.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works

Monday, July 4, 2022 from 3pm-10pm
Head to Armature Works for one of the biggest and best Fourth of July events in the bay. Presented by My Doctor’s Live and benefiting K9’s for Warriors, this will be one of the featured locations participating in the city’s Boom by the Bay. Festivities include a large-scale riverfront concert, fireworks display overlooking downtown Tampa, Friends of the Riverwalk Boat Parade, Hot Dog Eating competition, Kid’s Zone, and American-inspired art that will be auctioned off during the event. The celebration begins at 3pm and will run until 10pm. Free public access, general admission, and VIP access are all available.

Star-Spangled Sparkman

Monday, July 4 at 4pm
Sparkman Wharf is celebrating Independence Day with Star Spangled Sparkman. In celebration of the City of Tampa’s Boom by the Bay, guests will have a spectacular waterfront view pf the fireworks show. The festivities kick off at 4:00 p.m. with family-friendly activities including live entertainment, a game zone on the Wharf by Busch Gardens, roaming entertainment, food and beverage specials, and more. Guests can also enjoy optimal viewing of the annual Blessing of the Fleet, followed by the Friends of Tampa Riverwalk’s Boat Parade and Water Ski Show. This event is free, but Sparkman is limiting capacity so get there early! There will also be a variety of festive food, drinks, and photo ops. Outside food, beverages, personal chairs, or fireworks are not permitted .

Independence Day at Tampa Riverwalk

Monday, July 4
Spend the Fourth of July at the Tampa Riverwalk for the 2 nd Annual July 4 th Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet! There will also be two new activities – a Digital Boat Poker Run and a Water Ski Show by the Tampa Bay Water Ski Team. All the events are being held in conjunction with the City of Tampa’s Boom by the Bay celebration, which will conclude with a spectacular nighttime fireworks display.

Annual July 4th Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet in Tampa

Monday, July 4
The Boat Parade, presented by Freedom Boat Club, will feature imaginatively decorated vessels that will start at the southern tip of Harbour Island and sail 7.5 miles on the Hillsborough River. During the Parade, boaters will participate in Friends of the Riverwalk’s inaugural Valley Bank Digital Poker Run. Boaters can scan QR codes located at several locations along the Hillsborough River. Participants who successfully check into each location will be entered into a random drawing for several prizes, including a grand prize. At Sparkman Wharf, boats in the parade will be able to take part in the Blessing of the Fleet. This centuries-old tradition draws its heritage from Mediterranean fishing communities and is celebrated around the globe. Local clergy will bless the vessels to help ensure a safe and bountiful season.

For public viewing of the boat parade, guests can visit these locations and designated times:

  • 6:15 p.m. – Tampa Convention Center
  • 6:30 p.m. – Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
  • 6:45 p.m. – Armature Works
  • 7:15 p.m. – Davis Islands and Channel Drive

Boom by the Bay Featuring Jennifer and the For Reals

Monday, July 4 from 5pm-9pm
The Straz is joining in on the Boom by the Bay festivities with a free musical event! Indulge in fresh libations at SIP and party with powerhouse vocalist Jennifer Real at The Straz’s Riverwalk Stage. Jennifer’s musical talent inspires all who happen to hear her vocal prowess. Her soulful tone and powerful vocal delivery – reminiscent of Nina Simone, Annie Lennox, and Celine Dion, has made her one of the most sought after female vocalists, concert performers and studio musicians in the Tampa Bay Area.

July 4th Weekend Getaway Ideas:

Take 2 Package at AC Hotel Tampa

Make it a date night at the AC Hotel Tampa with our Take 2 Package, which includes 2 tapas & 2 cocktails in our AC Lounge and a 2pm check-out! Explore 4th of July festivities around Tampa and then relax in our luxurious guest rooms, soak up the sun at our pristine outdoor pool and unwind by the fire pit to complete your stay. Book your romantic getaway today! *Available through 12/31/22

TradeWinds Island Resorts

Activities all weekend! Fireworks Monday, July 4 at 9pm
Celebrate this spark-tacular weekend Gulf front at TradeWinds Island Resorts with sand between your toes and a cocktail in your hand. Not to mention activities galore, such as beachfront cornhole, patriotic crafts, poolside games, and thrill-seeking rides. Live music alongside food and drink specials will keep you lit throughout this holiday weekend! End the weekend with a bang on Monday at 9 pm with fireworks at Horan Park in St. Pete Beach.

Tradewinds Island Resorts

Headed to Orlando for 4th of July Weekend? Check out Orlando Date Night Guide’s full guide to 4th of July Fireworks and Events .  And Tampa Bay Parenting has a list of great activities this weekend in Tampa Bay !

Feature Image Credit: Yacht Starship

The post Our Favorite Ways to Spend Fourth of July Weekend in Tampa Bay appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .

ABOUT

The Tampa Bay area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why so many people of all ages are moving and visiting here every year! But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Tampa Bay, St. Pete, Clearwater and beyond for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://tampabaydatenightguide.com/

