The Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema continues to score big. This time, with the procurement of a legendary and thriving stage and screen actor – the effervescent and experienced John Turturro – a Brooklyn native and current Park Slope resident. His involvement with Brooklyn College comes at a time when Turturro is busily continuing to soar on-screen, but it seems a natural fit, considering his Brooklyn roots and that Turturro himself is a product of a post-graduate edification, albeit fortified in the ivy-clad towers of the Yale School of Drama.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO