Portland, OR

Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st

KXL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The grand opening for the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge is set for Sunday, July 31st. The seismically-resilient bridge...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 2

KXL

Part of Eastbank Esplanade Closed in Portland

A view of downtown Portland from the East Bank Esplanade is seen on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Part of Portland’s Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade is temporarily closed for safety. It started Sunday, in the floating portion of the path. from north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel bridge.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Will Portland's Shanghai Tunnels Close for Good?

If you’ve ever stepped foot in the Shanghai Tunnels—the network of decrepit tunnels that run below the streets of Old Town—then you’re familiar with the nefarious history that clings to Portland’s dank, dark underbelly. As legend has it, the men who once over-imbibed in Portland’s...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Beaverton’s Bargarten and Gustav’s in Clackamas Will Close for Good This Summer

Two more restaurants in a long-standing local German chain are shutting their doors, whittling away at the remaining living legacy of the beloved Der Rheinlander on Sandy. On May 31, the operator of both Gustav’s Clackamas location and Bargarten in Beaverton quietly posted a goodbye letter on both businesses’ websites. Eater Portland first reported the news.
BEAVERTON, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Portland, OR
Government
KXL

Portland Company Fined By Washington State

In this photo taken April 26, 2017, the Washington State Capitol, also known as the Legislative Building, is seen in Olympia. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Ecology says the contractor, 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC, was fined for “repeatedly discharging polluted construction storm water into a tributary of Gee Creek.” Officials say inspectors documented seven instances of polluted construction storm water flowing into a Gee Creek tributary. Gee Creek is a Columbia River tributary. The contractor has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Flood Warning In Effect Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Flood Warning for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington remains in effect through Wednesday evening. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Frustrated with poor conditions, West Linn ponders assuming ownership of Highway 43

Residents are tired of potholes on Willamette Drive, which is managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation. To avoid damage to his electric car when driving on Highway 43, West Linn resident Miki Mehandjiysky "slaloms" around the roadway's numerous potholes. To him, the highway's conditions, especially the southbound side, are more reminiscent of an off-road environment than a major thoroughfare.
WEST LINN, OR
Person
Earl Blumenauer
KXL

German Food Chain Gustav’s Closing

(Portland, OR) — The owner of the German food restaurant chain Gustav’s has announced they’re closing some restaurants. Suzeanne Briede posted on the company’s website that after working through cancer recovery, she’s closing after 34 years in business. The Gustav’s in Clackamas will close on July 11th. The Gustav’s in Vancouver remains open. Their lower cost Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing will close on June 26th. The Bargarten at Keizer Station remains open.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Clackamas County finishes processing ballots

Clackamas County finished processing ballots for the May primary by the statutory deadline Monday despite a printing error affecting tens of thousands of ballots and a bungled response from officials that caused significant delays in results in the weeks after the election. County Clerk Sherry Hall reported Monday afternoon that...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
#Bike#North And South#Emergency Vehicles#Urban Construction
The Oregonian

Portland is seeing its wettest April, May and early June on record

It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Willamette River Rose 2 Feet in a Day, Thanks to Summer Deluge

After an overnight gusher of unseasonal rain, Portland authorities delivered a stark warning Saturday: Stay out of the rivers or they’ll sweep you away. An “atmospheric river”—essentially a firehose of rain directed straight into Oregon off the Pacific Ocean—has left the state’s actual rivers running dangerously high and fast, the National Weather Service said today.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Army Corps adjusts Columbia River for atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says today federal water managers are changing release and storage schedules at several Pacific Northwest dams. It says the changes come from a late season atmospheric river that started Thursday as, "Significant amounts of rainfall have fallen across the Columbia River Basin filling reservoirs and rivers."
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
KXL

Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A steep price for lax traffic enforcement

Pedestrians and cyclists are being killed on Portland’s streets because lawlessness surges in the absence of a dependable, visible police force. Aggressive driving and ignoring speed limits have become the norm. Those few of us who try to honor the speed limit feel this acutely, being tailgated, aggressively passed and subjected to horn-blowing and hand gestures by drivers with no more patience or responsibility than toddlers. As pedestrians and cyclists, we are frequently forced to give up our right-of-way under threat of vehicular death. Traffic laws have one common goal – making driving safer for all involved, including people walking and cycling. But Portland’s City Council has consciously chosen to refuse to enforce traffic laws with decisions that have led to gross understaffing of the police bureau. The death of vulnerable road users is an inevitable result, yet the council and Bureau of Transportation continue to throw up their hands in wonder that so many people are being killed.
PORTLAND, OR

