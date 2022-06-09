ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music cafe’s rebrand brings country flair to downtown Gainesville

By Rachel Estes
 4 days ago
37 Main in downtown Gainesville has been rebranded to bring a country flair to the area. It is now Harold's Honky Tonk Bar & Grill. - photo by Scott Rogers

Harold’s Honky Tonk Bar & Grill

Where: 221 Spring St., Gainesville

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

More info: haroldshonkytonk.com

Appetites starved for country music have a local site to sate their hunger for the price of a cold beer.

The downtown Gainesville rock cafe 37 Main now tips its hat to the birthplace of country music under the moniker Harold’s Honky Tonk Bar & Grill.

The venue took on its identity May 17 to honor the father of David, John and Joe White — Harold, who had a penchant for honky-tonks and country music prior to his death about 11 years ago.

“We’ve been looking for a good time to honor him (this way). We’ve done the rock theme for a while and we thought, ‘Yeah, let’s change it up and bring the country feel in,’” David White said.

The band of brothers are known in North Georgia for launching the 37 Main dynasty 14 years ago with its flagship location in downtown Buford. The Gainesville venue joined the clan in 2017, with Avondale Estates following suit in 2019.

According to White, Buford and Avondale Estates’ rock cafes will remain unchanged.

“Rock music’s going strong down there still,” he said.

In Gainesville, the rebrand seems to have warranted a positive response from patrons thus far.

“People are loving it,” White said. “There’s not too many honky-tonks around.”

The term “honky-tonk,” according to Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, has a dual definition. Synonymous with the musical genre that gained popularity in the 1950s, a honky-tonk is also a bar in which country music is played.

Although its origins are a bit obscure, the Opry suggests the term gives an “onomatopoeic nod to the loud, unrestrained style of music” wailed by legends like Ernest Tubb and Hank Williams.

37 Main in downtown Gainesville has been rebranded to bring a country flair to the area. It is now Harold's Honky Tonk Bar & Grill. - photo by Scott Rogers

Open 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Harold’s kicks off the week with country music bingo on Tuesdays and offers a stage for country karaoke on Thursdays. Live music ricochets off the honky-tonk’s walls Friday and Saturday, but White said the eventual goal is to feature bands every night of the week, the majority of which he hopes to attract straight from Music City, U.S.A., while still casting a spotlight on local talent.

Aside from cosmetic changes like the addition of pool tables and dart boards, cowboy hats and murals paying homage to “old school Nashville,” the venue sports an upgraded menu stocked with Southern staples like country fried steak, deviled eggs, honey garlic pork chops, Nashville hot chicken and a signature fried bologna sandwich.

“We want (this to be) a cool place for anybody to come hang out, have a beer, have some food and meet new people that love country music,” White said. “If you can’t go to Nashville, come hang out here. We’ll give you a little bit of what they give you.”

Despite all the changes, there’s one thing that hasn’t changed, White said: the venue’s heart behind offering a place for folks to gather and raise a glass to live music.

“Come give us a shot and judge for yourself; I think you’ll like the change,” White said.

Two men shoot pool Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the former 37 Main in downtown Gainesville. The place has been rebranded to bring a country flair to the area. It is now Harold's Honky Tonk Bar & Grill. - photo by Scott Rogers
37 Main in downtown Gainesville has been rebranded to bring a country flair to the area. It is now Harold's Honky Tonk Bar & Grill. - photo by Scott Rogers

