Portland, ME

Woman Forced to Surrender Puppy After Being Unable to Pay $10K Vet Bill

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"My kids cry and ask about him every day," Rachel Mullen from Maine, told a local news outlet while speaking about her...

Joshua Nason
2d ago

shouldn't be able to keep some ones pet because they can't pay the bill it's like their child for God's sake. no amount of money owed should matter. we owe money for our kids hospital visits are they gonna take our kids random as well.

jacqui
4d ago

Sounds to me like the vet wanted the dog due to it being a purebred German shepherd. Or the vet was in the mood to kill something. Something isn't right about this. I've never heard of a vet forcing someone to surrender their animal. And if she raised the money up, where did the pup go? Someone needs investigated. And their license taken away. And other people have contacted this vet to ask them about this pup only to be hung up on after being told that they have no idea what we were talking about. Sounds fishy to me.

Laura Austin
3d ago

why in God's name would a vet want to take away her dog???? I mean really? That is almost like taking away a child to some

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newsweek

Newsweek

