‘Stranger Things 4, Volume 2’ Trailer: The Wait for Season 4’s Conclusion Is Almost Over

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

The first volume of Netflix ’s “ Stranger Things 4” has been popular, to say the least. The first batch of episodes shattered the streaming service’s premiere record with 286 million hours of viewing time in its first weekend. And the ’80s-inspired show has sent Kate Bush back to the top of the charts due to the frequent use of her song “Running Up That Hill.” Seven episodes of the new season are now available to stream on Netflix, but fans will have to wait another three weeks to see how it ends. But to hold everyone over, Netflix has released a new trailer for Volume 2, which promises a thrilling conclusion to the blockbuster show’s darkest season yet.

The new trailer will likely have many fans counting down the days until the last two episodes drop on July 1. But if you are not caught up yet, that’s nothing to be ashamed of. If there’s one word that can describe “Stranger Things 4,” it would be “long.” The new season of the Duffer Brothers ’ show has a running time that’s more than double that of any previous season, and it took two entire years to film (while working from nearly 800 pages of scripts). Much has been made of the extremely long episodes, many of which sport feature-length running times. But while the lengthy episodes have certainly provided a much-needed ratings boost for the streaming service, they have not necessarily been a hit with critics.

In his review of the new season, IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote that “Season 4 feels like it’s been designed to produce good data rather than quality entertainment. The algorithm once heralded for so much of Netflix’s success and derided for ignoring the human factor certainly feels present here, as any remaining strangeness gets usurped by formula.”

“Stranger Things 4” features returning stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, and Natalia Dyer, alongside new guest star Robert Englund (of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame).

The last two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 1. You can watch the trailer for Volume 2 below:

