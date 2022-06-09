ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Bill Belichick cancels remaining OTAs as reward for successful offseason

By Henry McKenna
 4 days ago
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is happy with what the team did during organized team activities and minicamp.

Belichick decided to cancel the third day of mandatory minicamp due to a substantial rainstorm on Thursday and he also called off the final two days of organized team activities, a pair of voluntary sessions, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. These cancellations are a “reward for a strong offseason,” per Howe.

It’s not uncommon for Belichick to make this kind of decision in June. He’ll prepare for training camp in July — likely heading to Nantucket where he likes to spend his summers.

Belichick is on to training camp.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

