ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwanda-bound migrants could be released on tags if first flight delayed

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLMGB_0g5lacUw00

Migrants being held in detention centres before they are sent to Rwanda could be tagged and released if legal action means the first deportation flight is delayed.

Up to 130 people have been notified they could be removed on the inaugural flight, due to take off on Tuesday.

But lawyers for more than 90 migrants have already submitted legal challenges asking to stay in the UK, with the rest expected to follow this week.

The charity Care4Calais, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and pressure group Detention Action are seeking a judicial review of the Rwanda scheme – which they have described as “unlawful” – in the High Court , with a hearing due on Friday.

Asylum Aid is the latest organisation to join the campaign after it said its lawyers had applied on Thursday for an urgent injunction to stop the flight until its judicial review claim could be heard.

The refugee charity, supported by fellow campaign group Freedom From Torture, has asked for the claim to be considered alongside the existing application at Friday’s hearing.

The wave of legal action has cast doubt on whether the first flight will go ahead as planned.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We remain confident in our position, should the legal challenges require us going to the courts we will argue our case. It’s true to say the first flight is due for next week so we have that ready to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFLFX_0g5lacUw00

In the event of a delay, Home Office officials are understood to be prepared to release and monitor those who are being detained with measures which could include placing them on immigration bail and requiring them to sign on regularly at a reporting centre.

The department said it has not ruled out using GPS tagging, although officials confirmed this was not the current policy for the group due to be sent to Rwanda next week.

The Government may have to allow the detainees to leave if the flight cannot happen in a reasonable timeframe, in line with rules on immigration detention powers which prevent people facing removal being held indefinitely.

Conservative MP Peter Bone called for new legislation allowing deportations to Rwanda to be brought to the Commons “immediately” if current plans are stopped in the courts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVwwC_0g5lacUw00

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions Zambia is among other countries who have apparently expressed interest in taking UK asylum seekers, depending on how the Rwanda deal works out.

So far this year 10,020 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK, analysis of Government figures by the PA news agency shows. No crossings were recorded on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Rwanda policy does not rule out removing Ukrainians and Afghans fleeing conflict if they are deemed by the Home Office to have arrived in the UK illegally – prompting concern from campaigners – as the only nationality exempt from the scheme is Rwandans.

Dame Emma Thompson , who has an adopted son from the east African nation, has described the scheme as “eye-wateringly mad and callous” in interview with Sky News’ Beth Rigby, adding that the Government’s approach “does not represent the soul of this country”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7Czp_0g5lacUw00

Former minister Jesse Norman , who withdrew his long-standing support of Boris Johnson ahead of the confidence vote earlier this week, branded the policy “ugly, likely to be counter-productive and doubtful of legality”.

A Twitter account entitled Our Home Office, purporting to be run by staff in the department, has been set up expressing its support for refugees amid reports that some civil servants oppose the plan.

It is understood senior Home Office officials are not aware of any staff who have refused to work on the policy.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the department “expected legal challenges, however we are determined to deliver this new partnership”, and that the policy “fully complies with international and national law”.

She added: “Currently all those in scope for the first flight to Rwanda are in detention – we have not ruled out the use of GPS tagging to monitor individuals if they are released from immigration detention.”

At the same time the department announced it had removed 33 foreign criminals, and two people “with no right to be in the UK”, to Albania.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Rigby
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Freedom From Torture#Deportation#Detainees#Immigration Detention#Detention Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Beast

Boris Johnson Badly Wounded but Narrowly Survives Jubilee Coup

One of Boris Johnson’s predecessors as Tory leader once described the Conservative Party as “an absolute monarchy moderated by regicide.” When the king or queen is no longer a winner, then out come the knives. Johnson, the tousle-headed Old Etonian classicist, narrowly survived his own ‘Et tu,...
POLITICS
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy