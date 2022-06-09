ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

This $700K Waterfront Cottage In Maine Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook

By Lucy Clark
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The small home is located on the rocky shores of Eggemoggin Reach in the small town of Brooklin, which is reported to have a population of just 677 as of...

101.9 The Rock

Major Upgrades at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine

Nothing like a road trip to Bangor to see an exciting concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Over the many years, we have seen some of the biggest names in country music, rock and pop perform on the waterfront. Now, we’ll see the shows like never before with a huge overhaul of the seating, concessions, bathrooms, better access to the events, video screens and more.
BANGOR, ME
nationworldnews.com

New housing in this Portland suburb inspired Maine’s largest population

Many know Scarborough for the now-closed harness racing track, beaches or for being the headquarters of the Hannaford supermarket chain. But a growing number of Mainers are calling the city home. The community 10 minutes south of Portland saw the largest increase in residents in Maine from 2010 to 2020,...
PORTLAND, ME
moderncampground.com

Eastern Maine Amusement Park to Reopen as Campground

Eastern Maine’s last remaining amusement park is reopening this July 1 as Wild Acadia Camping Resort, offering 90 campsites with water and electricity hookups for recreational vehicles or camper trailers. According to a report, Wild Acadia is one of the newest campgrounds in the Ellsworth area to keep up...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

This Hike in Phippsburg, Maine Will Lead You to a Stunning Secret Beach

Morse Mountain Road in Phippsburg. While traveling on Route 219 go pass the turn-off to Popham Beach approximately 0.8 miles on your left!. This is a buggy one so definitely pack some insect repellant. Don't forget, the final destination is a beach so bring that sunscreen too! You won't necessarily need hiking boots for this but definitely wear sneakers. I saw some walking with flip-flops and I wouldn't recommend it. Water and snacks. This is a hike, stay hydrated and fueled! Keep in mind, however, that there are no restrooms available. If you want to swim, wear your bathing suit under your hiking clothes as there is no changing area at the beach.
PHIPPSBURG, ME
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Linda Woods

This week’s My Maine This Week featured photos are taken by one of our frequent photographers and longtime NRCM members, Linda Woods of Waterville, Maine. Linda’s favorite color is pink, so naturally lady’s slippers are some of her favorite wildflowers. She shares some recent photos of the ones she has seen in her recent travels around the state. Lady’s slippers are illegal to pick, but they are fantastic photo subjects!
WATERVILLE, ME
92 Moose

Maine Woman in Custody After Driving 100 MPH in an F-150 on One of Maine’s Busiest Roads Sunday

According to the Sun Journal, a Maine woman was arrested on Sunday after she was reportedly clocked at 100 miles per hour on a busy Maine road. Police say a Bridgton woman was driving a Ford F-150 on Route 302 in Windham. Police then attempted to stop the woman, though she refused to pull over, continuing to drive the truck a high rates of speed through the heavily congested lakes region.
BRIDGTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

A $22M condo development in Portland aims for completion by year's end

Although it’s still under construction, more than a third of the condominium units at the new Daymark development in Portland are already under agreement. The developer of the $22 million project is Middleton, Mass.-based Procopio Cos. The seven-story, 22,000-square-foot mixed-use residential property, at 75 Chestnut St. near Oxford Street,...
PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Dike Newell Elementary fire in Bath

Viewer William Rankins sent NEWS CENTER Maine pictures of a fire at Dike Newell Elementary in Bath. He said it started late Friday, June 10. Viewer William Rankins sent NEWS CENTER Maine pictures of a fire at Dike Newell Elementary in Bath. He said it started late Friday, June 10.
BATH, ME
WMTW

Maine Turnpike ramp in Portland closed for several days

PORTLAND, Maine — The on-ramp to get on the northbound side of the Maine Turnpike at Exit 46 by the Portland International Jetport is closed through Wednesday night while crews rebuild the ramp. The ramp closed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Drivers should use Exit 45 off Maine Mall Road...
PORTLAND, ME
Travel + Leisure

18 Best Things to Do in Portland, According to a Maine Local

When it comes to visiting Portland, Maine, there's only one thing you need to remember: There's no way to do it wrong. As a lifelong Mainer and former Portland resident, I can recommend a few things to keep in mind when planning your trip. For starters, pack some comfortable shoes and layers (even the hottest of summer days come with a brisk night). Parking can be complicated, especially during peak travel months, so you may want to pay for hotel parking (The Francis offers it for free). Or, consider renting a car.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Paddle the Passagassawakeag River on June 19

BELFAST — Paddle the Passagassawakeag River with the Tide on Sunday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to paddle your canoe or kayak up the Passagassawakeag River with the help of the rising tide, past an eagle nest to the Head of Tide. When the tide turns, it will take you back down to Belfast.
BELFAST, ME
94.9 HOM

Not All Cash Will Be Accepted at This Maine Corner Store

It's almost Summer, you know what that means. The sun is out and ready to make us sweat. Lets be honest, no one really likes sweat. Even holding hands with someone in the summertime isn't always that pleasant. Sweat gets in every nook and cranny; honestly, some of the worst...
