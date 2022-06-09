Crews move first pieces of dismantled Caddo Confederate monument

It's currently Shreveport's worst kept secret. Local restaurant star Pepito Munoz appears to be opening his next restaurant venture in Downtown Shreveport. Pepito has been featured in multiple post from Shreveport's Downtown Development Authority, as well as his own social media posts, hinting that there's a new venture on the way. From all indications (and pictures published by the DDA) the new location will be in the former Parish Taceaux, attached to Artspace, on Texas Street.

