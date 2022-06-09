Crews move first pieces of dismantled Caddo Confederate monument
Crews have loaded up and hauled away the first pieces of the dismantled Confederate monument from outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.
Crews have loaded up and hauled away the first pieces of the dismantled Confederate monument from outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0