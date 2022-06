Christophe Gans, director of the first Silent Hill movie, revealed in an interview that Konami is planning a large-scale reboot of the franchise. The Internet is awash with rumours of the return of the beloved horror franchise, with potential leaks circulating of an upcoming game and the strategic partnership Konami entered with horror specialists Bloober Team raising questions on whether they will be taking the reigns of a new Silent Hill game. Well, it looks like more fuel has been thrown on the fire from an unlikely source.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO