Cheektowaga PD arrest man in fatal stabbing

Cheektowaga, NY (WBEN) Cheektowaga Police arrest a Buffalo man in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Police say 27 year old Jaquan Combs killed 21 year old Bryce Hill of Cheektowaga during a fight between the two in the parking lot of 3865 Harlem Rd. Wednesday afternoon. Cheektowaga Police they arrived to find Hill unresponsive with an apparent stab wound to the neck was located lying in a doorway at the front of the building. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Hill died at the scene.

Additional officers on scene located 27 year old Jaquan Combs on foot behind the building. They say Combs had blood on him and was taken into custody without incident. Police add a folding style knife with visible blood on it was located in Combs’ pocket.

Witnesses described to police the two were arguing and physically struggling with one another. The witnesses also reported seeing Combs with the knife in his hand as the two argued and struggled.

Police say they learned Hill was an employee of a business inside the building at the address and that Combs and Hill arrived together in the same vehicle.

Combs was booked on one count of manslaughter and was arraigned this morning. He's being held without bail.