Montgomery Parks to Suspend Open Parkways Program on Little Falls Parkway Beginning June 18, 2022. Department will Study the Permanent Reduction of Portions of Little Falls Parkway from Four to Two Lanes

Kensington, MD – The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation, in partnership with Montgomery Parks, presents Before She Was Harriet by Lesa Cline-Ransome as the 14th free Noyes StoryWalk®. Families can read this inspiring book on panels placed on the historic grounds of Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park, at 16501 Norwood Rd., Sandy Spring, MD from June 11– July 3, 2022. On Saturday, June 18 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, June 19 from 12pm to 4pm, visitors to Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park can explore the StoryWalk®, pick up a children’s take-home activity in the Visitor Center (while supplies last), and explore the Woodlawn Museum free of charge. Visit WoodlawnManor.org for more information.

