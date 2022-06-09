ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks to Suspend Open Parkways Program on Little Falls Parkway Beginning June 18, 2022. Department will Study the Permanent Reduction of Portions of Little Falls Parkway from Four to Two Lanes

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery Parks(opens in a new tab), part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces a temporary suspension of the Open Parkways program(opens in a new tab) along Little Falls Parkway(opens in a new tab) between River Road and Arlington Road (1.3 miles), starting June 18, 2022, to study the...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Summer House Remains Closed on Monday Morning Following Sunday Kitchen Fire

Summer House Santa Monica will remain closed for at least the first half of today as the popular Pike & Rose destination awaits inspections following a kitchen fire that caused approximately $25k in damages. The restaurant tells us they hope to reopen for dinner, but that it looks unlikely at the moment. We’ll have an update on the impending reopening of the restaurant as soon as we get word from Summer House.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Meets on June 14 at 9 a.m. to Receive an Update on COVID-19 and Introduce Legislation to Extend Property Tax Credits for Seniors and Retired Military Service Members, Provide Support for Working Families and Develop All-Electric Building Standards for New Construction

The Council will meet on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with three proclamations. The first, presented by Councilmember Rice, will recognize Chesapeake Bay Awareness Day. The second, presented by Council President Albornoz, will recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The third, presented by Councilmember Riemer, will recognize the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. More detail on each agenda item is provided below.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Holding Job Fair for Bus Drivers June 27-30

MCPS is hosting a job fair for bus drivers from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. June 27–30. The walk-in interviews will be held at the Shady Grove Transportation Depot, 16651 Crabbs Branch Way in Rockville. To become a bus driver, the minimum qualifications are:. Must be at least 21 years...
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Lifestyle
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Juneteenth on Monday, June 20

The Montgomery County Government will observe the following schedule changes for formal observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20:. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—Most stores will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich and Councilmember Riemer Partner on Maryland’s First Comprehensive Building Decarbonization Legislation

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and County Councilmember Hans Riemer today announced introduction of the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization legislation. Bill 13-22, which will now be considered by the County Council, would require the County to issue all-electric building standards for new construction, major renovations and additions by Jan. 1, 2024. The legislation is the first of its kind in Maryland.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville City Police Department to Host a Public Safety Town Hall Meeting

The Rockville City Police Department invites the community to join a conversation about public safety in Rockville. The town hall meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre at Rockville Civic Center Park, 603 Edmonston Drive. Per Rockville Police: Chief Victor V. Brito...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Food Distribution Event Tuesday, June 14 in Germantown For Those in Need

There will be a food distribution event today, June 14, at Germantown Elementary School (19110 Liberty Mill Rd) from 2-3PM. Please remain in your vehicle while food is being delivered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Black Rock Center has temporarily transformed into the Upcounty Consolidation Hub. The Hub provides...
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Riley
mocoshow.com

JK Beer and Wine is Relocating to Kentlands

JK Beer and Wine is moving from its current location at 800 Rockville Pike to 331 Kentlands Blvd, the former location of Liberty Income Tax, in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood in the space located on the other side of Giuseppi’s. JK Beer and Wine opened at its current Rockville...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Community Engagement Officer Struck by SUV in Front of Blake High School, Suffers Non Life-Threatening Injuries

A Montgomery County Police Officer was struck this morning around 10:55am on Norwood Rd in front of Blake High School in Colesville/Silver Spring. The Community Engagement Officer was on foot for a detail at the school’s graduation, according to our traffic and public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The officer suffered non life-threating injuries and was transported to a trauma center as a precaution.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Popeyes is Selling its Two Piece Chicken Deal for $.59 All Week

Now through June 19, Popeyes is selling its 2-piece Signature Chicken for just 59 cents, the same price as when Popeyes first opened in 1972. To get the deal, you need to order the chicken through the Popeyes mobile app and spend at least $5. The deal is not available through on-line ordering apps.
CLARKSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkways#Linear Park#Public Infrastructure
mocoshow.com

Noyes StoryWalk Event This Saturday Honors Harriet Tubman

Kensington, MD – The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation, in partnership with Montgomery Parks, presents Before She Was Harriet by Lesa Cline-Ransome as the 14th free Noyes StoryWalk®. Families can read this inspiring book on panels placed on the historic grounds of Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park, at 16501 Norwood Rd., Sandy Spring, MD from June 11– July 3, 2022. On Saturday, June 18 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, June 19 from 12pm to 4pm, visitors to Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park can explore the StoryWalk®, pick up a children’s take-home activity in the Visitor Center (while supplies last), and explore the Woodlawn Museum free of charge. Visit WoodlawnManor.org for more information.
KENSINGTON, MD
mocoshow.com

MCEDC With Partner LEDC Selected as New Fund Manager to Provide Loans to Maryland, Small, Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

Montgomery County now represented for first time in Maryland VLT Program; MCEDC given an initial allocation of $1.5 million in state funding. Per The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC): MCEDC was named last week as the ninth and newest fund manager in the Maryland Small, Minority and Women-Owned Business Program, also known as the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Program. There are currently eight VLT fund managers around Maryland that receive state funds to provide loans for small, minority and women-owned companies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration in King Farm on July 4

Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration is held annually at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm. This location offers wonderful spectator viewing, and ample and convenient parking for the 4th of July festivities. The event will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022, from 7pm – 10pm at Mattie J.T....
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Slight Risk’ of Severe Weather on Tuesday for Montgomery County

Montgomery County and some surrounding areas, primarily to the south and east, are at a ‘slight risk’ for severe weather throughout the day today (Tuesday, June 14th), according to the National Weather Service. “There will be a few opportunities for showers and thunderstorms through this morning and early...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
mocoshow.com

China King in Gaithersburg Closes After Twenty Years

China King at 8035 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg has closed. The restaurant opened in 2001 and closed its doors this past April. The owners tell us that difficulty staffing and pandemic woes helped them to decide it was time to retire. China King was known for its modern interpretation...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Barrack Commander Among Maryland State Police Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In Washington County Shootings

(SMITHSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He is charged with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

City of Gaithersburg Juneteenth Celebrations and Closures

The City commemorates Juneteenth/Freedom Day with programs, a tribute at the Jubilation Day Gospel Concert, and an official proclamation. City offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the holiday. Recycling will be collected on its regular schedule, but bulk pick ups will not be scheduled. June...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy