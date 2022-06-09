Montgomery Parks to Suspend Open Parkways Program on Little Falls Parkway Beginning June 18, 2022. Department will Study the Permanent Reduction of Portions of Little Falls Parkway from Four to Two Lanes
Montgomery Parks(opens in a new tab), part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces a temporary suspension of the Open Parkways program(opens in a new tab) along Little Falls Parkway(opens in a new tab) between River Road and Arlington Road (1.3 miles), starting June 18, 2022, to study the...mocoshow.com
Comments / 0