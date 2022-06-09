ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry on Game 4 Availability: ‘I’m Gonna Play’

By Nick Selbe
 4 days ago

Curry did not play in the final minutes of Game 3, a 116-100 Golden State loss.

Following Wednesday night’s 116-100 loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors are reportedly optimistic that star point guard Stephen Curry will be available for Game 4. Curry appeared to hurt himself while diving on the floor for a loose ball during the fourth quarter, but remained in the game immediately afterward.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , the team expects him to play, and he will not need an MRI.

Curry confirmed that he would be playing during press availability on Thursday.

“I’m gonna play. That’s all I know right now,” he said when asked directly about his foot.

There was some speculation that Curry did get hurt on the play after head coach Steve Kerr removed him from the game with just over two minutes to play. Kerr said afterward that decision had more to do with the time and score, but also added that there was at least some concern about an injury.

“I didn’t say that [there was no health concern for Curry]. The injury didn’t force him out of the game, but I took him out down 14 with two minutes left because we weren’t gonna catch up,” Kerr said . “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

The Warriors trailed for most of the game but took a brief lead late in the third quarter. Boston ratcheted up the defense in the fourth, though, limiting Golden State to just 11 points.

Curry finished the game with 31 points on 12-for-22 shooting, including 6-for-11 on three-point attempts. Game 4 is set to tip off on Friday in Boston at 9 p.m. ET.

