ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Trisha Ford Introductory Press Conference

Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrisha Ford meets the media over Zoom after...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan alum, Consol assistant Justin Garcia hired as Vikings’ baseball coach

Justin Garcia enjoyed his time as an athlete at Bryan High so much he wanted one day to be the Vikings’ head baseball coach. That desire came true Monday when Garcia was named to replace James Dillard. Garcia, a 2008 Bryan graduate, spent the last five seasons as an assistant at A&M Consolidated.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

college baseball

The College World Series again will have a strong Southeastern Conference flavor after Auburn became the fourth SEC team to make the NCAA baseball tournament’s final eight. The Tigers knocked off No. 3 national seed Oregon State 4-3 on the road Monday night to win their best-of-3 super regional and lock up the last spot in the CWS.
OMAHA, NE
Bryan College Station Eagle

BROWN: A year later, A&M's Schlossnagle kept his word about a College World Series berth

A year ago, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle woke up in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center at 3 a.m. with cold sweat dripping down his face. The 20-year head coach had just left a cushy situation at TCU where he took the Horned Frogs to five College World Series. The day prior, he made a statement in front of television cameras and media that everyone knew would be hard to accomplish, which added to the stress.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

lRiver Monsters blast Bombers

SEGUIN – The Seguin River Monsters scored at least two runs in four of their last five at-bats in rolling to a 12-2 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Monday night. The Monsters (4-7) had 16 hits with six players having multiple hits. Jimmy...
SEGUIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Registration opens for Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course

It’s time for beef cattle producers from all over the world to begin making plans to attend the 68th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, the largest event of its kind in the nation, scheduled for Aug. 1-3 on the Texas A&M University campus. The event is hosted...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Ford
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bombers beat River Monsters 9-4

The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Seguin River Monster 9-4 on Friday night at Edible Field in Texas Collegiate League play. The Bombers (5-3) got out to a fast start, scoring eight runs over the first four innings to take an impenetrable lead. Seguin scored four runs in the top of the fourth, but was shut out the rest of the night. The Bombers added an insurance run in the eighth. Shortstop Davis Powell led the Bombers at the plate, going 3 for 5.
SEGUIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, June 14

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum presents “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” as part of its Summer Film Series, Friday at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, no pets or glass containers. Games and free refreshments start at 7 p.m. and the movie starts after sundown. The 2001 animated film is being shown in conjunction with two exhibits at the Bush Library and Museum: “Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship” and “Oceans of Plastic.” For more information, go to bush41.org.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley communities to celebrate Juneteenth with multiple free events

Communities throughout the Brazos Valley will be celebrating Juneteenth during this week, from Hearne to Brenham. Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, celebrates the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, to announce the...
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Texas A M Softball
Bryan College Station Eagle

BTU, CS Utilities believe power supply will be enough to meet local demands this summer

Representatives from College Station Utilities and Bryan Texas Utilities are confident they have enough power supply to meet the demand for the summer. Pat McIntyre, energy coordinator for College Station Utilities, said CSU does not generate its own supply, but it has contracts to purchase its energy supply for its anticipated peak and then a cushion beyond that peak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas will resume inmate transportation after completing review of convicted murderer’s escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will resume inmate transportation Monday following a brief pause after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison bus last month and killed five people. During the pause earlier this week, TDCJ officials say they conducted “a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures” to investigate...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 38 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,147 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 11 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Man killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Robertson County

One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Texas 6 near Lakeway Drive in Robertson County on Saturday night, according to Department of Public Safety officials. A preliminary crash investigation indicated that at approximately 10:20 p.m., a truck attempted to cross Texas 6 to Sadberry Road and was struck by an SUV, officials said. The passenger of the truck died at the scene of the crash, officials said, and was identified as Joe Tatom, a 67-year-old from Hilltop Lakes.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy