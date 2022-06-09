Trisha Ford Introductory Press Conference

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum presents “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” as part of its Summer Film Series, Friday at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, no pets or glass containers. Games and free refreshments start at 7 p.m. and the movie starts after sundown. The 2001 animated film is being shown in conjunction with two exhibits at the Bush Library and Museum: “Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship” and “Oceans of Plastic.” For more information, go to bush41.org.
