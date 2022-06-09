'My Other Camera Is a Camera'

Film by George Syme, edit by Jereme Aubertin. Starting to feel trapped inside this week with no options to surf? Technically this one falls into the novelty category, but where it actually falls is the ‘ok that looks really fun’ category, regardless of your tastes. You’ve all seen the extremely big, relentless mess unloading on the West coast of NZ as we speak. Our cams are barely holding on to their footings and the whitewater appears to stretch all the way to Australia. But when this amount of swell is in the water and a certain wind direction brushes the right headland a novelty corner can spring to life. Such is the case for this footage. All we will say is that Tom Butland and Filmer George Syme went looking out on the wild West coast yesterday, and they were certainly rewarded for it.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO