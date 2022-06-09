Judge Rules Miami Drifter Competent To Stand Trial For Murdering Teen

Photo: CBS 12

A homeless drifter accused in the murder of a Palm Beach Gardens teen is competent to stand trial. That's the ruling of a judge on Wednesday.

39-year old Semmie Williams is charged with stabbing 14-year old Ryan Rogers to death while the boy was on a bike ride near his home last November.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Charles Burton writes that while there is "no doubt" the defendant suffers from a "long-standing mental illness," his symptoms have improved dramatically since the day of his arrest and he is "medication compliant."

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty in this case, if Williams is convicted at trial.

Both sides will be back in court on June 21 for a status hearing.