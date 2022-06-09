ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Alan Carreon joins New Mexico baseball all stars

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoHu2_0g5lWuda00

LAS CRUCES — El Paso Community College commit Alan Carreon will represent Deming High School baseball when Las Cruces will host the New Mexico High School Coaches Association Bob Ogas All-Star Baseball Classic for Class 4A and Class 5A high school baseball players beginning Thursday running through Saturday.

The three-game all-star series will consist of a Green Team and a Red Team, each consisting of 20 of the top 4A and 5A high school baseball seniors in New Mexico. The Green Team will be coached by Chris Trujillo of Atrisco Heritage, and the Red Team will be coached by Chris Eaton of Sandia.

DHS graduate Carreon committed to play baseball for the EPCC Vaqueros following a stellar senior season for the Wildcats. Among the 5-foot-10, 215-pound right-hand pitcher's senior highlights were three no-hitters, including a six-inning perfect game, a 20-strikeout performance through eight innings and two one-hitters.

Carreon finished with a 1.79 ERA (Earned Run Average) and 91 strikeouts in 50 innings of work.

Carreon made his presence felt in the Wildcat's season and home opener. He no-hit the Silver High Fighting Colts in a 4-0 complete game shutout. He struck out 15 and walked two batters.

Carreon's second no-no came in a 2-1 loss against Las Cruces High back on March 15. Two fielding errors led to the Las Cruces win without the benefit of a hit.

In an extra-inning affair at Alamogordo, Carreon worked eight innings and struck out 20 batters, while allowing two bloop singles. The 'Cats lost in 10 innings, 1-0.

The perfect game came on March 22nd in a home game against the Gadsden Panthers. Carreon retired 18 batters in a row in the 10-0 shutout through six innings. The game was called by the home plate umpire, via the 10-run rule in New Mexico high school baseball.

Carreon was also among the offensive leaders for the Wildcats.

Thursday and Friday's games will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday's game will begin at 1 p.m., All games will be played at the Field of Dreams baseball complex in Las Cruces. The Headlight is unaware what team (Red or Green) Carreon will play for.

First baseman Dominick Moreno, outfielder Ivan Cogles of Organ Mountain High and catcher Cameren Valenzuela of Las Cruces High will represent the city in the all-star series. Moreno and Cogles helped OMHS reach the state baseball tournament this past season while Valenzuela helped LCHS reach the first round of the playoffs.

Moreno batted .325 with 25 RBIs in the regular season, and Cogles batted .333 with 24 RBIs. Valenzuela hit .275 with 12 RBIs.

Athletes will be responsible for bringing their own uniform and equipment.

There will also be a Baseball Banquet and Brunch with New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Parents and guests are invited to attend for $20 and can RSVP by calling (575) 649-9164.

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.

Bill Armendariz contributed to this article. He can be reached at 575-494-5059 or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

Comments / 0

Bear cub rescued in Deming's west side neighborhood

DEMING – A neighborhood on Deming’s west side encountered an unwanted visitor on Tuesday, June 7. A juvenile black bear wandered into the city and was spotted near the vacant LULAC Council 205 building. Witnesses immediately notified Central Dispatch and the City of Deming Code Enforcers Vince Rodriguez and Manny Mesa rushed to the scene at 9 a.m. but were unable to locate the bear. Reports came in that the bear was spotted at Nacio “Herb” Brown...
DEMING, NM
KOAT 7

These are the fires that have burned in New Mexico in 2022

NEW MEXICO — TheCalf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire and the Black Fire have become two of the largest wildfires in New Mexico's recorded history. Dry conditions and strong winds coupled with the worst drought in New Mexico in 1,200 years have strained resources and created opportunities for wildfires to start across the state.
ENVIRONMENT
