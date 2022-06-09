UTSA graduate proves it’s never too late to earn a degree

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Dominique Guerra of McCollum High School. Dominique is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball, basketball, softball and track teams. She was named First-Team All-District in volleyball and softball. She was also named the 28-5A Defensive Player of the Year her senior season. SB Live Texas named her one of the top 30 infielders in softball in 2022. Dominique was named district champion for track and was a regional qualifier twice for the 4 x 400 relay. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fourteenth in her class. Dominique has accepted a scholarship to play softball for the University of the Incarnate Word where she will major in kinesiology.

