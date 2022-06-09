ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘Not again’: This filmmaker couple’s harrowing video of mass shootings is fueling thousands of calls for gun reform

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o71Sj_0g5lWnhj00

James and Tiffany Dugger were sitting in their Portland office when news started breaking about a school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

“We saw it come over the television and we both just said: Not again,” the married couple, who run Eleven Films, tell The Independent in an email. “Not f’ing again. We cried. Again.

“And their ages ... it felt like a gut punch.  We have one daughter left in college and we can’t help but see her Second Grade face in their faces. This is a tragedy that no one should ever forget or look away from. SOMETHING must be done.”

The pair took matters into their own creative hands; they had experience with Eleven Films content getting attention after their ad Midnight in Washington went viral two years ago. The short video, about the Trump impeachment, had reached 26 million views by March of this year, the production company tweeted.

After Uvalde, the Duggers began mining through footage they hoped to use for a short video, set against the backdrop of haunting music they’d discovered more than two years ago but had been “holding onto it all of this time just waiting for the right project.”

This particular project, they felt, was the one; the song Awaken Dawn would accompany a powerful montage showing historical and more recent school shootings across America.

The Duggers combed through “all the hours of everything that has ever been aired” about the shootings - “All the social media, all the news stories, all the interviews.  And then we sift through it all and choose the clips that are the most effective with the chosen music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8EGG_0g5lWnhj00

“We watch it a thousand times and then a thousand more.  There are many clips that you get very sad about cutting, but there is a lot of noise out on the internet. To rise above it and get the attention of Millennials and GenZ’s, you really have to know how to dance while trying to poke a very big bear.”

They succeeded, however; its three minutes of captioned footage begin with a countdown of days without a school shooting and the label “WARNING: This video will change you.”

The clips, accompanied by the haunting instrumental piece, feature everything from presidents gravely addressing school shootings, one after the other, to interviews with relatives of victims and survivors themselves. As the song builds to its crescendo, about halfway through the video the words “This is not a movie. This is real life,” jump out against a black screen.

And as the Duggers hoped, #AwakenDawn did capture the attention of the internet and its younger denizens; not only was the video viewed hundreds of thousands of times in the first 12 hours after it went up on Twitter, it’s also been making the rounds via various social media platforms.

Household names such as actors Tom Arnold and Devon Sawa and This is Us director Ken Olin retweeted the video, urging everyone to view the difficult footage. MSNBC aired the full three minutes last week at the end of one of its programmes.

“We hope this video achieves EXACTLY what it did!” the Duggers tell The Independent . “It made mainstream news. The Big Names were sharing it online.  The president came out the next day and made a speech. It was a wave that was cresting in the American narrative and nothing was going to stop it.

“A dialogue had been opened. A dialogue between the left and right in a political age where we as Americans won’t even talk to our neighbor if they voted differently in the last election. Both sides can now look at each other and agree: We have to save the kids. They are our future.”

As parents themselves, they’ve seen childhood and family life change as mass shootings seemingly become ever-more frequent in the headlines.

“We both have adult children who have grown up this way,” the Duggers write. “Amid the mass shootings, school lockdowns, increased violence and the erosion of their personal safety. There was a high school in our neighborhood that had a shooting and that REALLY changed the kids.  We had one middle-schooler and one high-schooler at the time. We had A LOT of family talks about what to do.

“It’s a helluva thing talking to your 11-year-old about how to hide or find an exit when you start hearing gunshots.  Everywhere we go as a family, we talk about an exit plan if things go sideways.  What makes us the most angry is this has become a normal operating procedure for American families who just want to go to the mall.  The movies. A concert. Anywhere.  It can happen anywhere.”

That’s why they hope viral content such as #AwakenDawn can really grab the attention of younger generations.

“The culture today is young,” the filmmakers say. “Millennials and GenZ’s outnumber all of us and they only communicate digitally. As GenX’ers who grew up at the height of American consumerism amid the young narrative of MTV and then the birth of reality television in the 90s, it is our responsibility to use what we know to communicate with them.

“We have to use film, music, social, all of it to get them involved in politics. They grew up in the age of school shootings and cyberbullying and single-parent homes. Much like GenX’ers, they’ve been left to their own literal devices and they’ve observed this entire time how the custodians of the American social construct have mishandled generation after generation.

“They have really felt either hopeless or indifferent to it all because it seems that those in charge are indifferent as well. If we have any hope as a country to thrive and succeed, we have to get the kids to care. WE have to care.”

Something about the Uvalde atrocity, they say, “DOES feel different” and seems to have connected in a particularly powerful way with Americans.

“When the Uvalde shooting happened, it felt like a dam had split a crack,” they write. “THIS TIME something would be done.

“The ages of these little ones. The small size of the town. EVERYONE in Uvalde will be scarred for the rest of their lives. That weighs heavy on the average American. We’re ALL Uvalde. As a nation, we are ALL tired of waking up to ANOTHER violent mass casualty event. We all see it. Almost every day.

“It doesn’t have to be this way.  And both the left and the right are understanding that Americans are done with big lobbies and corporations raking in millions while our kids suffer.

They add: “The children are bearing the brunt of this dysfunction in leadership. The power of our vote is a palpable thing this cycle and the kids who grew up with all this happening to them are now of voting age or will be.

“That is something to consider as a politician weighs their ability to be re-elected.”

At the end of #AwakenDawn, the Duggers sum up their motivation for the video.

“Eleven Films was not paid in any way to make this film,” the final lines of text read. “It was our duty.”

Comments / 16

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dawn, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Arnold
Person
Ken Olin
Person
Devon Sawa
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime
Washington Examiner

At least 15 dead and more than 60 injured after weekend of mass shootings

At least seven mass shootings occurred nationwide over the weekend, amplifying conversations on gun reform as lawmakers attempt to grapple with preventing future attacks. As many as 15 people died over the weekend, and more than 60 others were injured in shootings across the country. The recent spate of shootings puts the country on track for one of the deadliest years on record, with at least 246 mass shootings recorded so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

694K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy