ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin cancels annual telephone marathon as Ukraine war grinds on

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK8RT_0g5lWhPN00

Vladimir Putin has cancelled his annual telephone marathon with the Russian public amid speculation that he fears being asked about his war in Ukraine .

The cancellation of this year’s Direct Line with Vladmir Putin , a Q&A which was first televised in the early 2000s, comes as repression in Russia continues to grow.

Shortly after Mr Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, his regime introduced a new law criminalising public opposition to the war. Those who fall foul of this legislation face up to 15 years in jail.

Speaking earlier this week, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin ’s spokesperson, confirmed that the yearly presidential telephone event would not be going ahead. “The Direct Line cannot take place this month,” he said, without giving a reason for the decision.

The Kremlin did not comment on when the format would next be aired. The axing of the show comes a week after Moscow indicated that it would take place some time after 18 June.

Mr Putin troops continue to lay siege to the east Ukrainian Donbas region, with the city of Sievierodonetsk the key battleground. Thousands of civilians are believed to be trapped there by the street fighting.

As the war grinds on, Polish president Andrzej Duda compared Mr Putin to the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Taking aim at the leaders of France and Germany, Andrzej Duda suggested on Thursday that Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz were not taking a hard enough line against Russia. The French president recently said Mr Putin should not be “humiliated”, warning that a diplomatic solution to the conflict would otherwise be impossible.

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild , the Polish president said: "Did anyone speak like this with Adolf Hitler during World War Two?

"Did anyone say that Adolf Hitler must save face? That we should proceed in such a way that it is not humiliating for Adolf Hitler? I have not heard such voices."

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Putin smelled odd and declined to eat at 'bizarre' dinner: Former Trump official

Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, recalled a "bizarre" dinner she had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he smelled odd and refrained from eating or drinking during the meal. Putin exuded a peculiar "freshly laundered" fragrance and strove toward an "all in command"...
POTUS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#World War#Russian#Kremlin#Polish#Nazi#French
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

694K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy