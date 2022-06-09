ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Private Golf Courses In Florida Include 6 In Palm Beach

By Joel Malkin
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Palm Beach County is home to six of the Top 20 Best Private Courses according to Golfweek's 2022 state-by-state rankings.

The list includes the number one private course in Florida, Juno Beach's exclusive Seminole Golf Club, which also ranks 12th in the nation on Golfweek's "Classic" category. It notes that the course was built prior to 1960.

The other two Palm Beach courses in the state's Top 10 are the Bear's Club in Jupiter at number six and Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, ranked 8th.

Pine Tree in Boynton Beach is 13th, Trump International in West Palm Beach 14th and High Ridge Country Club in Lantana made the list at number 16.

Other Florida courses on the state's Top 20 list include Indian Creek in Miami Beach (5) and Old Memorial in Tampa (18).

#Golf Course#Juno Beach#Seminole Golf Club#S Club#Boynton#Bear S Club#Jupiter Hills Club#Trump International#High Ridge Country Club#Old Memorial
