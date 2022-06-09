Man fatally shot in head in broad daylight on Bronx street: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Authorities launched an investigation after a man was fatally shot in the head in broad daylight on a Bronx street on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a man shot in front of a building at Walton Ave. near East 183rd St. in Fordham Heights.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 29-year-old man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS transported the man to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, three men got out of a black Volkswagen and approached the victim, police said.

One of the men then opened fire and struck the man in the head, the NYPD said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.