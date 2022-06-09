ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man fatally shot in head in broad daylight on Bronx street: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epgoE_0g5lWZIR00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Authorities launched an investigation after a man was fatally shot in the head in broad daylight on a Bronx street on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a man shot in front of a building at Walton Ave. near East 183rd St. in Fordham Heights.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 29-year-old man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS transported the man to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Man Shot by Three Ski-Masked Suspects @CitizenApp

2323 Walton Ave Yesterday 11:33:36 AM EDT

According to police, three men got out of a black Volkswagen and approached the victim, police said.

One of the men then opened fire and struck the man in the head, the NYPD said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

Comments / 4

jingles
4d ago

regular citizens must leave New York and let the animals stay probably they will get rid of each

Reply
5
Oswaldo Reyes
3d ago

I live right down the street from 183rd and Walton Ave. I live by 183rd and Jerome Ave. I grew up in this neighborhood and still live here. it is a very dangerous neighborhood. It is very sad to say this but it is a war zone. The entire area is drug and gang infested. If you are not from the neighborhood don't hang out there. You could be seriously hurt.

Reply
2
Related
News 12

Police: 16-year-old shot in Bronxdale

Police say a 16-year-old was shot at the intersection of Holland and Astor avenues in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. The NYPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and then taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody in cop's murder

Police detectives escort Argenis Baez from the 44th Precinct station house in the Bronx to an unmarked car to be taken to central booking. Baez is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Arianna Reyes-Gomez, inside her apartment. Reyes-Gomez was a New York City police officer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Toddler found alone on Bronx street reunited with family: NYPD

A 2-year-old boy who was found alone on a street corner in the Bronx Monday night has been reunited with his family, police said. A good Samaritan found the child at the corner of Randall and Olmstead avenues in the Castle Hill section of the borough around 11 p.m. on Monday, the NYPD said.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Use FedEx Disguise to Shoot, Rob NYC Man in Apartment: Cops

Hallway video from inside a Bronx apartment building captured the first seconds of a violent home invasion robbery where two men used a fake FedEx disguise to get inside, authorities say. The wanted men are seen walking toward an apartment door Wednesday morning, the first wearing a black FedEx uniform...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Broad Daylight#Police#Ems#St Barnabas Hospital
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 45, Arrested

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1335 hours, the following 45-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island and was charged as follows. Arrested:. Tzu Cheung. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot in 4 separate incidents overnight

NEW YORK - Police are investigating four overnight shootings that injured seven people across New York City. The first happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in East Harlem, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said the suspect took off riding a Citi Bike.About 15 minutes later, three men were shot inside Starlight Park in the Soundview section of Bronx. Police said the shots came from someone in a red car.Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument in the lobby of a building in Hunters Point, Queens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. A few hours later, a man and woman in their 20s were shot leaving a hookah lounge in South Ozone Park. All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries. So far, no arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday. On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy