ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ukrainian chief sanitary doctor warns of cholera outbreak in Mariupol due to mass graves

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aH2UN_0g5lUjFF00

A top health official in Ukraine has warned of a possible outbreak of cholera in Mariupol due to the unsanitary conditions in the city.

Ihor Kuzin, the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, said that the presence of widespread mass graves in inappropriate locations may lead to water contamination.

The port city has been relentlessly attacked by the Russian military since the start of the invasion in February.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said that a nearby Russian city across the border was preparing infections disease units.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian strikes destroy all bridges to embattled Sievierodonetsk

All bridges to Ukraine‘s embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed as fierce fighting continued in the region.Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that “a part” of it remained under Ukrainian control.He added that “some access” to the city remained despite the bridges being destroyed, but that Russian forces now presided over 70 per cent of the city.Meanwhile, Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said Russia has been using “weapons of mass destruction” in its war against Ukraine. Speaking on Monday, the Finnish leader said both...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pope Francis suggests Putin was ‘in some way provoked’ into invading Ukraine

Pope Francis has suggested Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have been “in some way provoked” in his latest comments that fall far short of condemning Vladimir Putin as an aggressor towards his European neighbour.The pontiff insisted he is not in favour of the Russian president’s actions or generally “pro-Putin”, but said he refused to characterise the Russia-Ukraine war as a distinction between “good and bad”.The Pope made the comments last month while speaking with the editors of 10 European Jesuit cultural magazines of the Society of Jesus, and a transcript of the conversation was published on Tuesday by the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholera#Ukraine#Port City#Mass#Russian
The Independent

Alexei Navalny’s whereabouts unknown after reported removal from prison

Alexei Navalny, the most high-profile Russian critic of Vladimir Putin has been transferred from his prison and moved to an unknown location, a top aide said on Tuesday.“Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don’t know,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said in a statement on the Telegram app.Navalny is currently serving more than 11 years. He was jailed last year for two-and-a-half years and in March was sentenced to an extra nine years for fraud and contempt of court.Last month he was charged in a new criminal case and faces an extra...
EUROPE
The Independent

Seven bodies found dumped at Mexico tourist area

Seven bodies have been found dumped in Mexico’s popular Huasteca region, in an apparent case of cartel rivalry.The group of men were found dead on a roadway late on Thursday with extensive bruising on the bodies, suggesting they had been beaten. According to Mexican authorities, the men appear to have been killed in a different place and then dumped in the rural area. The corpses had “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf” written on them, in a reference to the Gulf Cartel, which operates along the United States border to the north. The message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon

Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river.The items were found Sunday afternoon, and were carried by Federal Police officers by boat to Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search. In a statement Sunday night, police said they had identified the items as the belongings of both missing men, including a health card and clothes of Bruno Pereira, the Brazilian Indigenous expert.The backpack, which was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexico issues 7,000 temporal documents, migrant caravan ends

Mexico's migration agency has issued nearly 7,000 temporary documents and transit visas over the last few days to members of a migrant caravan which by Saturday had broken up in southern Mexico.Hundreds of people were heading north in buses while others were spread out over various towns north of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, resting or waiting to receive money from relatives to continue their trip to the United States.In its statement, the Mexican migration agency did not specify what kind of documents were issued but most of the migrants showed papers that gave them a period of one...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Russia
The Independent

Tory MP blames ‘uncontrolled immigration’ for shortages of GPs and school places

A Tory MP has suggested “uncontrolled immigration” is to blame for shortages of GP appointments and school places.Tom Hunt was discussing the government’s policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday (14 June) and claimed “tens of thousands of people potentially end up” in the UK illegally every year.“Many of the most vocal critics have been from elite society and have never had to live with the consequences of uncontrolled immigration,” he said.“They’ve never had to wait for a GP appointment, they’ve never had to battle to get a school place for their child.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Detainees at Brook House immigration detention centre chant 'No Rwanda'Scientists create Transformer-style robot that travels through body to cure diseasesBagpipes played at Wireless Ridge memorial to mark 40th anniversary of Falklands war
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tory MP blames asylum seekers for shortages of GPs, school places and low-cost homes

A Conservative MP has blamed asylum seekers for severe problems in the NHS, schools and social housing – 12 years after his party came to power.Tom Hunt claimed “uncontrolled illegal immigration” lay behind shortages of GPs, schools places and low-cost homes, as he defended the policy of deporting refugees to Rwanda.He also argued “elite society” was leading the opposition to the Rwanda plan – despite having attended a £35,000-a-year private school and Oxford University.The Ipswich MP was asked if he believed the vast cost of the deportations – kept secret by Priti Patel – was “good value for money”,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden's NATO bid

When Turkey’s president rails against “terrorists” in the Swedish Parliament, Amineh Kakabaveh is convinced he is talking about her.The former Kurdish rebel fighter turned Swedish lawmaker has emerged as a central figure in the drama surrounding Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO. Turkey opposes NATO membership for two Nordic countries, accusing them of harboring Kurdish militants.Kakabaveh, a strong advocate for Kurdish self-determination in the Middle East and a fierce critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, holds extraordinary leverage because the Swedish government depends on her vote for its one-seat majority in Parliament.“He cannot decide over us,”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Danish-Canadian deal ends 49-year-old feud over Arctic isle

A territorial dispute between Denmark and Canada over a barren and uninhabited rock in the Arctic that has led to decades of friendly friction has come to an end, with the two countries agreeing to divide the tiny island between them.Under the agreement, to be signed later Tuesday, a border will be drawn across the 1.3-square-kilometer (half-square-mile) Hans Island, in the waterway between the northwestern coast of the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and Canada's Ellesmere Island. The rock has no mineral reserves.“It sends a clear signal that it is possible to resolve border disputes ... in a pragmatic...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Four asylum seekers have Rwanda deportation flight appeals rejected

Four people have had their applications to be removed from the Home Office’s deportation flight to Rwanda rejected by the High Court. The four asylum seekers brought legal challenges to their scheduled flight on Tuesday. Two legal bids to stop the plan failed in the Court of Appeal and the High Court yesterday but individuals can still appeal the decision to put them on the flight. Foreign secretary Liz Truss vowed that anyone pulled from the flight would be “on the next flight” on Tuesday morning. She defended the government’s decision, saying: “Our policy is completely legal, it’s completely moral.”More to follow... Read More Rwanda scheme: George Eustice says deporting migrants is ‘right thing to do’Tory MP blames asylum seekers for shortages of GPs, school places and low-cost homesWhat we know about the first Rwanda deportation flight
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Too big to jail: The story of HSBC and the Mexican drug cartel

In 2012, HSBC was fined $1.9bn and entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement for facilitating the laundering of money by the Mexican drugs cartel headed by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The US Justice Department had been all set to bring criminal charges against HSBC executives and seek jail terms but was persuaded to strike a deal instead. One of those who had been at the Justice Department and had paid close attention to what was unfolding was Richard Elias. “Rich” Elias went to Missouri Law and won a clutch of honours. He started out defending companies, but, “after seeing first-hand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rwanda ‘committed to helping migrants sent from UK to build new lives’

Rwanda is committed to helping asylum seekers deported from the UK rebuild their lives in a new country, a spokeswoman for the government of the African state has said.As the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Yolande Makolo said they did not believe that being sent to her country should be regarded as a “punishment” by the migrants.Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kigali, she said Rwanda had entered into its controversial arrangement with the UK for “the right reasons”.She said they expected to receive “thousands” of migrants over the lifetime of the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Kim Jong-un appoints North Korea’s first woman foreign minister and talks ‘power for power’ to fight threats

Kim Jong-un has promoted a career North Korean diplomat and key nuclear negotiator to the US as foreign minister, making her the country’s first woman to have clinched the role.Choe Son Hui, the 57-year-old nuclear envoy to the US, will become the country’s next foreign minister.Ms Choe has played a major role in North Korea’s negotiations over its nuclear programme with the US and has earlier served as the country’s deputy foreign minister.Ms Choe’s appointment comes in the wake of the US announcement that North Korea could be planning its seventh nuclear test. The US has already said it...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Johnson attacks lawyers as last-ditch legal hearings take place over Rwanda plan

Boris Johnson suggested lawyers representing migrants were “abetting the work of criminal gangs” as last-ditch court hearings took place ahead of the first flight sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.The Prime Minister insisted the Government would not be deterred from its policy, despite criticism from the Church of England and reportedly also from the Prince of Wales.Mr Johnson acknowledged there had been criticism of the plan from “some slightly unexpected quarters” but highlighted the legal profession as the main source of opposition to the Rwanda policy, which will see asylum seekers sent on a one-way trip to the African nation.As Mr...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘3,000 Britons’ fighting for Ukraine against Russia

About 3,000 British soldiers are fighting in Ukraine against Russian forces, according to a Georgian commander who oversees operations involving foreign volunteers.Mamuka Mamulashvili, the commander of the Georgian Legion, said about 20,000 foreign fighters are assisting Ukrainian troops with nearly a seventh of them from the UK.The Georgian Legion, a military unit under Ukrainian command, makes up the largest proportion of foreign fighters in Ukraine. British soldiers comprise the second largest group and US fighters are the third.Mr Mamuashvili, who founded the unit when hostilities in eastern Ukraine began in 2014, told Sky News about 70 to 80 per cent...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

694K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy