Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. We will look for either lady slippers on the Pachaug Trail or mountain laurel on the Laurel Loop. Meet at Town Pizza, Voluntown on Rte. 138/49 at 9:45 for directions. Hike about 4-5 miles on mostly flat trails with some roots and rocks.

VOLUNTOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO