T-Minus Music Fest: How drinking a cold beer can help kids go to space camp

If you’re searching for summer camps in Huntsville, you’ve come to the right place! Our annual guide is the definitive listing of North AL summer camps. We’ve got half-day and full day camp offerings, camps for littles, camps for teens and camps for everything in between! Our guide is divided into sections based on the type of camp you are looking for but be sure to check every section because you never know what you might find.

