Huntsville, AL

T-Minus Music Fest: How drinking a cold beer can help kids go to space camp

By Anna Mahan
WAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A weekend of fun is in store at The Orion Amphitheater thanks to some folks around the Huntsville community. T-Minus is a brand new music festival happening on Saturday, June...

www.waff.com

Related
biogamergirl.com

Huntsville Bingo: Drag Queen Bingo at the Brass Tap

Enjoy Bingo and Drag Queen performances at The Brass Tap beginning at 8 PM. Bingo cards are $1! You can also purchase all Bingo night cards for $10. Great prizes and swag. The Brass Tap also has daily drink specials and great food at great prices. WHEN: Check the events...
macaronikid.com

2022 Summer Camps in Huntsville & North Alabama

If you’re searching for summer camps in Huntsville, you’ve come to the right place! Our annual guide is the definitive listing of North AL summer camps. We’ve got half-day and full day camp offerings, camps for littles, camps for teens and camps for everything in between! Our guide is divided into sections based on the type of camp you are looking for but be sure to check every section because you never know what you might find.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Country Music Group Alabama’s “Fan Appreciation Week” to Feature Some Surprises

Country music group Alabama celebrates “Fan Appreciation Week” through Saturday with all the activities you know and love, plus some special guests and surprises. A songwriters showcase – featuring Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama – plus Jamey Johnson, Gordon Mote, Ronnie Rogers and Frank Myers – is set for Friday, June 17th at Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville. An acoustic concert offering fans the opportunity to see the musicians perform in the round in an intimate setting is one of four events planned for Thursday – Sunday, the 16th – 19th in Rainsville and Ft Payne.
RAINSVILLE, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Tennessee State
AL.com

New Huntsville restaurant has connection to a beloved ’80s eatery

Mexibbean Island Grill just opened last month, but the place has a 40-year backstory. This new, Mexican/Caribbean fusion concept is owned by John C. Baker, a Huntsville native and food industry vet who’s been traveling to Jamaica since the early ‘80s. Baker was also part of Texican Co. Company, a Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in Huntsville around 1987. Texican Taco’s original location was on Whitesburg Drive, with later expansion including a Jordan Lane location.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, AL
Person
Jaime Wyatt
themadisonrecord.com

Josh Whitehead- Escapes Death, Returns To Running

MADISON- The recent Memorial Day was a grand time for remembering those who gave their lives for the United States and its freedom. The day was also a monumental celebration for Josh Whitehead and his family for their participation in the 42nd annual Cotton Row Run through the streets of downtown Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens Fire and Rescue requests that people stop painting fire hydrants

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue is requesting that residents stop painting fire hydrants. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, there have been several issues with residents painting fire hydrants so they don’t stick out from the color scheme of their house. The hydrants are city property and Athens Fire and Rescue advises people that painting fire hydrants could cause issues with fire response.
ATHENS, AL
#Cold Beer#Space Camp#Music Festival#T Minus#Yellowhammer Brewery#Americana#Old Crow Medicine Show#Giants#Theorionhutnsville Com
WAFF

Deadly overnight fire in Madison

31 members of the group "Patriot Front" were arrested in Idaho. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Several crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Music
southerntorch.com

Fyffe Main Street Welcomes New Mercantile

FYFFE, Ala.-- Fyffe’s downtown Main Street business district has been expanding over the last few years and now includes a General Store. Owner’s Steve and Leslie Sparks opened the mercantile in December 2021. The Sparks also own Sparks Realty LLC in Rainsville. The general mercantile store offers just...
FYFFE, AL
WAFF

1-year-old child nearly drowns in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a drowning call of a one-year-old child in Falkville on Monday. The incident occurred on Barkley Bridge Road. First responders arrived on scene and provided CPR to the child. The child was airlifted to Birmingham. At this time, the status of the child...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fire kills one in Madison early Monday morning

What can Georgia do? Find out as WAFF's Georgia Chambers tries her hand at a number of sports across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures in the upper 80s ahead of next week’s heat streak. Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings. Murder suspect back in...
MADISON, AL

