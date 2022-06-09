ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Ownership Discusses Advisory Role With Manning, per Report

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiYub_0g5lSl5700

The role could potentially lead to the Hall of Famer being part of the team’s ownership group.

The Walton-Penner Broncos’ ownership group has reportedly been in conversation with Peyton Manning concerning an advisory role in the franchise that could potentially lead to him being part of the team’s ownership group, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

The Pro Football Hall of Famer could also earn equity in the franchise. Prior to Walton-Penner reaching a purchase agreement to take majority ownership of the team late Tuesday night, all four bidders for the franchise reportedly reached out to the former NFL star to gauge his interest as an adviser or minority partner, according to Mike Killis of KUSA-TV in Denver.

However, it was not clear whether Manning was interested in the position. The former 14-time Pro Bowler played in Denver from 2012 through the ’15 season, ending his NFL career with a victory in Super Bowl 50. During his four seasons in Denver, Manning was also named MVP, the Comeback Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. During the Broncos’ 2021 campaign, Manning was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in October.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

The team’s new owners purchased the franchise for a reported $4.65 billion, according to KUSA-TV . However, according to Denver president and CEO Joe Ellis, the sale of the team is still pending approval from the NFL’s financial committee and league ownership.

Walton is worth 70.5 billion per Forbes . His father, Sam, created the popular superstore chain. Denver’s previous owner, Pat Bowlen, died in 2019. Following Bowlen’s death, the Pat Bowlen Trust managed the ownership of the team until February when it announced the team would be put up for sale.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl#American Football#The Hall Of Famer#Espn#Mvp#Fubotv#Kusa Tv#Financial Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

75K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy