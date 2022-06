The Golden State Warriors did it this time, not because of Stephen Curry, but in spite of him, as they defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Andrew Wiggins was the star man on this occasion, impressing with his scoring, defense and rebounding in a magnificent all-round display. He dropped 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to secure a second consecutive NBA Finals double-double and was also a pest on defense all night to the Boston Celtics, who now fall behind in the best-of-seven series for the first time trailing 3-2.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO