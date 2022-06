In May, Delaware Lions District 22-D members were presented with two awards for volunteerism. At the final cabinet meeting, Ann Gorrin of the State Office of Volunteerism presented District 22-D Gov. David Mitchell with a plaque and jackets for his cabinet members for the work the Lions of Delaware do throughout the state. This includes help with medical equipment, reading programs, hunger programs, ramp building, beach and roadside cleanup, as well as financial support and volunteering with Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels, Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley and Lions Vision Research at Johns Hopkins University.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO