Buzzy Annecy Title ‘Perlimps,’ by Oscar Nominated Ale Abreu, Gets First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. TV producer Content Kings and production finance broker and distribution agent Silverlining Rights have revealed a raft of international pre-sales for “Diana: The Ultimate Truth” (1×60’), a documentary which investigates the circumstances leading up to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, 25 years ago. Despite a verdict of unlawful killing and two police investigations into the devastating crash, many questions around what happened, and who is responsible, remain. The documentary follows journalist Mark Williams-Thomas whose investigation includes interviews with security experts; forensic crash investigators and photographers at the Metropolitan Police who investigated the fatal car crash; and a new witness to the crash – all speaking for the first time – along with close friends of Princess Diana, and individuals caught up in her infamous BBC Panorama interview.

