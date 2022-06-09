ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buzzy Annecy Title ‘Perlimps,’ by Oscar Nominated Ale Abreu, Gets First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Perlimps,” Brazilian Alê Abreu’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated “The Boy and the World,” has a trailer, released in the run up to the animated feature’s world premiere on June 16 at the Annecy Festival. Shared in exclusivity with Variety by the film’s sales...

