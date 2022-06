Cumberland County Fire Department and Cumberland County Rescue Squad personnel responded mutual aid to the Lowes Gap Road area in remote Bledsoe County at approximately 2:30am Friday ( 6/10/2022) to assist with the rescue of a patient who had driven a car off of a 100 foot bluff. Crossville Fire Chief Chris South informed Peg Broadcasting that crews had to rappel down to the victim and extricate the victim from the wreckage. Fire Paramedics stabalized the critically injured victim and crews vertically lifted the patient up the 100 foot bluff utilizing ropes and haul systems. The patient was then airlifted to a regional trauma center for further treatment. The rescue took approximately 6 hours to complete.

