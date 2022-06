Did you know that California statutes utilize the terms “new” and “old” in referencing laws contained in the state’s 29 Codes? In fact, the term “new law” is used in at least fifty statutes. The term “old law” is used in about half a dozen statutes. And, the term “prior law” is used in over eighty statutes. So, what do these terms mean? There are only a few Codes that actually defines these three terms.

