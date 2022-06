Nearly three months after the infamous slap heard around the world, Tyler Perry is addressing the moments just after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The multi-hyphenate film mogul was seen speaking with Smith during the commercial break after the actor stormed the stage in retaliation to a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. During a sit-down with Gayle King at the Tribeca Film Festival, Perry clarified that when he approached Smith after the incident, his intention was to de-escalate the situation rather than comfort him.

