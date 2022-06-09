Disgraced Prince Andrew resurfaces after skipping Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Andrew is back in the public eye after missing Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last week.

The 62-year-old was spotted out and about on the grounds of Windsor Park on Thursday morning for the first time since he was forced to skip his mother’s festivities celebrating 70 years as monarch .

The Duke of York passed on appearing with the rest of the Firm on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour , as well as other Jubilee celebrations, due to “conveniently” contracting COVID-19 .

Andrew was seen leaving his home at Windsor Park and getting into a large black Range Rover.

The disgraced Prince — who was stripped of his military and royal titles earlier this year after being accused of sexual assault — got into the driver’s seat of his car and went for a ride out of the housing complex.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace released a statement on June 2 noting that Andrew caught the coronavirus.

Prince Andrew donned a blue sweater and red polo to take a morning drive. Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com

“After undertaking a routine test, the duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service,” the memo read.

The Queen’s second son seemingly tested positive despite looking healthy while riding a horse just a day prior to the announcement.

The royal tested positive for coronavirus on June 2. Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com

Royal watchers were skeptical of the diagnosis, taking to Twitter at the time to express their confusion.

“Covid?? I call bulls–t on that one,” one Twitter user said . “The definition of convenience. Prince Andrew testing positive for Covid and having to miss the whole Jubilee weekend celebrations,” another added .

The Duke Of York went out for an early morning ride at Windsor after his recent sickness on June 9. Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com

Prince Andrew’s daughters , Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, both attended Jubilee events last week alongside their respective spouses.

He also had to pass on popping up at the Queen’s Thanksgiving Service held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 3 — an occasion that he had previously planned to attend.

The disgraced prince was embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com

The disgraced royal is no longer allowed to use the title of His Royal Highness and stepped down from serving his patronages in 2019.

Andrew scandalized the royal family with his doomed friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He also agreed to pay an estimated $12 million in an out-of-court settlement in February to Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein to Prince Andrew in 2001.

Prince Andrew also went for a horse ride the day before he contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com

Andrew even penned a letter claiming that he regretted his association with the dead billionaire .

Giuffre filed the sexual abuse lawsuit against Andrew in Manhattan federal court last August and he has constantly, yet adamantly, denied the accusations.

Andrew skipped out on several Platinum Jubilee events due to his illness. Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com

The Archbishop of Canterbury — Justin Welby — discussed the former Royal Navy serviceman’s behavior earlier this month and pointed out that he’s trying “to make amends.”

Welby told The Post in a statement that he hopes people can be more “open and forgiving” toward Andrew as he attempts to earn back the public’s respect.

The priest spoke about his ITV News interview , where he noted he “was asked a question about forgiveness, and I said that there is a difference between consequences and forgiveness.

“Both are essential elements of the Christian understanding of justice, mercy and reconciliation,” he stated. “I also made the broader point that I hope we can become a more forgiving society.”