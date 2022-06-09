Polish president says talking to Putin is like negotiating with Hitler

Poland’s president blasted the leaders of France and Germany for their phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, comparing the conversations to negotiating with Adolf Hitler.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that such talks were “useless” and only legitimized Putin and his illegal war.

“Did anyone speak like this with Adolf Hitler during World War II?” Duda said in an interview with German newspaper Bild first released on its YouTube channel.

“Did anyone say that Adolf Hitler must save face? That we should proceed in such a way that it is not humiliating for Adolf Hitler? I have not heard such voices,” he continued.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have both held one-on-one phone calls with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Macron in particular enraging Ukrainians by saying Russia must not be “humiliated” so as to preserve chances of a negotiated diplomatic solution.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also bristled at Macron’s remarks, telling Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf in an interview that was released Wednesday: “I do not really understand what is humiliating Russia. Are we talking about the fact that for eight years they have been killing Ukrainians?”

Polish President Andrzej Duda criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for having calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Zelensky expressed frustration in response to Macron’s comments, given what he described as the French leader’s “profound understanding” and awareness of Russia’s repeated breaches of international accords, cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreements.

“I do not even believe that [Russians] are humiliating Ukraine,” a visibly irate Zelensky said. “That would be a weak position. No one is humiliating us. They are killing us. So in response, we are not going to humiliate anyone. We are going to respond in kind.”

The conflict in Ukraine, described by Moscow as a “special military operation” to stamp out perceived threats to its security and “denazify” the country, has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced over 12 million people to flee their homes.

More than 7 million Ukrainians have left the country, with about half of them finding refuge in Poland.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is waging an unprovoked war to grab additional territory after annexing Crimea in 2014.

In a joint call with the Kremlin strongman on May 28, Scholz and Macron urged him to release the 2,500 Ukrainian fighters captured at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant and to speak directly with Zelensky, according to Macron’s Elysee Palace.

Italy and Hungary have urged the European Union to call explicitly for a cease-fire in Ukraine and peace talks with Russia, putting themselves at odds with other member states like Poland determined to take a hard line with Moscow

Zelensky has repeatedly rejected suggestions by some in the West that Kyiv give up territory and make concessions to end the war, saying the idea smacked of attempts to appease Nazi Germany in 1938 in the run-up to World War II.

