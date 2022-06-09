ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter school founder Eva Moskowitz’s kid off to Ivy League: ‘Learning was driven by joy’

By Rikki Schlott
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Hannah Grannis is headed to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business this fall, but the 17-year-old is already a boss.

On Wednesday, she’ll graduate from Success Academy High School of the Liberal Arts, one of New York City’s 47 schools of Success Academy, the charter-school network founded by her mom, Eva Moskowitz.

And Hannah will be leaving behind her own legacy, after founding a peer-to-peer tutoring program that’s making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students.

When classes went remote in early 2020, Hannah told The Post, “I was feeling a lot of frustration at the world. It felt like adults were just letting us down, and the teenagers and young people that can’t vote or make policy were just being completely ignored and left powerless.”

So she came up with No Adults Needed, a program that pairs sixth graders with high-schoolers for weekly tutoring sessions. It also afforded kids in lockdown much-needed social interaction.

Eva Moskowitz (right) founded the first Success Academy charter in 2006, and is now her youngest child, Hannah, is graduating from one of the schools.
Emmy Park for NY Post

“I remember my sixth grade as a pretty impactful year, when a lot of things happened socially and academically that I think can really set you on a track for the coming years,” she recalled. “Choosing that grade was [like] giving back to our younger selves.”

And the older students got a chance to learn hands-on leadership, since Hannah approached the program as a business — appointing roles like Chief Operations Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

“It really gave us a sense of pride,” said Hannah, who served as founder and director. “I wanted to prove to the world that young people are not wimpy, incapable people. I have these 14- to 17-year-olds waking up to do meetings, help with homework, set goals, and coordinate with parents.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Hannah founded a peer-to-peer tutoring network, No Adults Needed — and the experience inspired her to go to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
Emmy Park for NY Post

No Adults Needed has served over 200 sixth-graders across six middle schools within the Success network and has included up to 80 high-school tutors at a time.

Now that she’s graduating, Hannah’s passing the torch to a younger student. “It’s become such an important part of the school community now that I wanted to make sure it continued,” she said.

By virtually all available metrics, Success Academy outpaces its counterparts, boasting a 99% proficiency rate in math — compared to 46% in New York’s non-independent public schools — and 90% in English, contrasted with 47%. Students also have a 100% college matriculation rate .

Hannah (left) and her brother Dillion both attended Success Academy from grades K-12.
Courtesy of Hannah Grannis

Hannah is the second of Moskowitz’s three children to attend Success from grades K-12. Her oldest sibling, Culver, went to a local private school, and, despite the price tag and prestige that came with that, Hannah said she’s confident she got a superior education at her tuition-free charter.

“In many ways, I had a better experience than him. Learning was not this limited, restricted, cookie-cutter thing that it seems like so many students experience at other schools,” the teen said.

Hannah — who participated in debate, chess and soccer and will graduate with a year’s worth of Columbia University course credits — recalled a community where “learning is driven by joy.” She describes lessons bleeding out of the classroom: AP literature students debating Voltaire in the hallways, and middle-schoolers performing rap songs to help them master American history.

Hannah and the leadership team of No Adults Needed: Banel Cisse (from left), Oumou Diallo, Marie Fall and Sneha Johnson.
Courtesy of Hannah Grannis

“My chances of going to the college I wanted, taking the classes I wanted, and getting the experiences that would set me up for college were so much higher,” she told the Post. “It was a fantastic experience.”

Success Academy schools serve around 20,000 New York City students from predominantly low-income families.

“Hannah has experienced Success Academy’s high school fully, seizing every opportunity to play chess competitively, win major debate tournaments, act in plays and dance,” Moskowitz told The Post. “She pushed herself academically, taking college courses in computer science and calculus at Columbia, and learned the value of hard work, of kindness and inclusion, and the importance of public service. I could not be prouder of her.”

Hannah participated in debate, chess and soccer and will graduate with a year’s worth of Columbia University course credits.
Emmy Park for NY Post

After discovering the dire state of local public schools while serving as a New York City Council member and chairman of the Education Committee, Moskowitz founded the first Success Academy charter in 2006 in Harlem. She quickly expanded within the area, then into other neighborhoods. Hannah and her siblings were raised by Moskowitz and husband Eric, a lawyer, in Harlem.

During those years, Hannah said it’s been hard watching her mom face intense criticism from the anti-charter movement. Moskowitz has faced opposition from teacher unions, targeted attacks by former Mayor DeBlasio and punitive fees from the Department of Education.

By virtually all available metrics, Success outpaces its counterparts, boasting a 99% proficiency rate in math — compared to 46% in New York’s non-independent public schools.
Courtesy of Hannah Grannis

“But that frustrating feeling quickly went away every time we would go to a rally and she would speak. You would just see this sea of parents that shared the same feeling that I did — that, despite all this criticism … she was trying to do what was best for her kids and for their kids,” Hannah said.

Although she’s not yet sure what she wants to do professionally, the teen is certain she will be a lifelong advocate for education reform. The number one systemic change she’d like to see made: “Lift the cap” — the governmental limit on the number of charter schools in New York.

“The charter school sector has grown dramatically, and the demand is still insanely, insanely greater than the supply,” Hannah said. “The only reason that the supply and demand marks aren’t closer together is because of the cap on charters. And yet, the charter system has shown that it’s more than possible to educate any kid, no matter their circumstances.”

Community Policy