ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oklahoman

Markwayne Mullin drops out of Republican Senate debate, cites House gun bill vote

By Chris Casteel, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Il1p_0g5lRGwv00

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin announced Thursday that he would not participate in the Republican Senate debate to be aired Thursday night by television stations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa because he did not want to miss a House vote.

In a video posted on social media, Mullin said House Democratic leaders “were trying to use some tragic event, like they always do, and circumvent our Second Amendment.”

Mullin, R-Westville, was referring to a vote scheduled for Thursday on a bill authorizing federal courts to issue “extreme risk protection orders” prohibiting a person from purchasing or possessing a firearm if deemed a threat to himself or others.

Debate set for five Republicans hoping to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe. Here's what to expect

The bill, a federal version of “red flag laws” in 19 states, was approved 224-202 about 11:15 a.m. in Washington. Mullin and most Republicans voted against it.

Storme Jones, anchor and reporter for KWTV in Oklahoma City, one of the two CBS affiliates conducting the debate, said on Twitter on Thursday, “News9 and NewsOn6 did offer to provide a satellite feed so the congressman could join tonight’s debate remotely. He declined the offer.”

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The House still allows voting by proxy, a practice begun at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 when many members did not want to attend House proceedings in person. Mullin voted by proxy while absent from the Capitol more than 70 times last year, citing in proxy letters the “ongoing public health emergency.”

Mullin, considered one of the front runners in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, a Republican, backed out of a forum held last month by the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma after first consenting to appear. GOP candidates T.W. Shannon and Alex Gray also backed out of that forum, according to the organizer.

The News 9/News on 6 debate is expected to include Shannon, Gray, Scott Pruitt and Luke Holland.

The primary is June 28. A runoff, which will likely be necessary to pick a GOP nominee, would be held Aug. 23.

KWTV announced Thursday that coverage of the congressional hearing into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol would begin on KSBI and shift to News 9 at 8 p.m.

Comments / 58

Eran Eaton
4d ago

I am listening to all of These comments, How do you know if Mark Wayne mullian was not at home looking at the TV, about the Riot at the Capitol, WHY was this put on at the same time. just like they did on JUNETEENTH LAST YEAR, It's always a distraction on the REPUBLICAN PART,. People wake up and Look at what is going on,

Reply(6)
11
Lori Wilson
4d ago

People don't want to debate because they are not well versed on all the subjects that citizens are concerned about. It is much easier to spout rhetoric that someone else came up with than to feign interest in their constituents.

Reply(2)
11
Shari McCoy
4d ago

At least he had the balls to load up and go to Afghanistan to rescue Americans. Guns are not the problem, geez sheeple! He’s not going to take part in the government using children’s deaths to push gun control. By the lack of law enforcement response in Texas, I wouldn’t be surprised if the government wasn’t behind it. The problem is people. If you don’t like guns or Mullins, go vote or sit down. You’re just fueling the fire of ignorance

Reply(3)
24
Related
Daily Mail

73% of Trump voters think Democrats are trying to REPLACE white people with 'immigrants and people of color who share their political views', shock new poll shows

A new poll shows that 73 percent of Trump voters believe that Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color to shore up more votes. The so-called 'Great Replacement Theory' was cited by an 18-year-old white gunman who shot 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. weeks ago.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Senate#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#House#Democratic#Kwtv#Cbs
Mic

Mitch McConnell is furious Democrats are protecting kids before SCOTUS justices

When it comes to divergent legislative priorities, look no further than the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol Building today. On one side, the Democratic-chaired House Oversight Committee heard hours of anguished testimony from survivors of — and experts on — America’s gun violence epidemic, as part of a broader push for new gun control measures in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, last month. Then cast your gaze to the vaulted upper chamber of Congress, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this morning threw a monotone hissy fit after the overnight arrest of an armed man outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, in which the suspect reportedly claimed he wanted to murder the judge over the looming repeal of Roe v. Wade.
UVALDE, TX
POLITICO

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 14th Amendment's bar on insurrectionists holding office may be applied to current and future political candidates.

At issue was a case challenging Madison Cawthorn's eligibility for office. What happened: A panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has concluded a 1872 law did not bar future challenges to the eligibility of insurrectionists to hold office under the 14th amendment, overturning a lower court's ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
Salon

Bernie Sanders: Manchin and Sinema “sabotaged” Democrats to help “wealthy campaign contributors”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday called Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema out by name for undercutting their own party's legislative agenda, including desperately needed action to rein in carbon emissions, reduce income and wealth inequality, and protect abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy