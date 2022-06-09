ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

5 Marines dead after military aircraft crash in California

By Sean Noone, Sara Belmont, Cassie Buchman, Katie Smith
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCc1b_0g5lR9r500

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. ( NewsNation ) — Five Marines were killed after a military aircraft crashed in California near the southern border, a military official said Thursday.

The aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, belongs to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. It went down at 12:25 p.m. PT Wednesday near the town of Glamis, which is close to Camp Pendleton.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

Identities of the deceased service members will not be released by officials until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications are completed, a news release said.

The cousin of one of the Marines, Gage McDonald, however, confirmed to NewsNation that Nathan Carlson, 21, died in the crash.

“Words can’t explain the way I am feeling. We were practically raised together. I am so sorry this happened to you,” McDonald wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m still waiting to get a call from you saying you were just helping and couldn’t get to your phone. I love and miss you Nathan Carlson.”

Carlson’s uncle, Keith McDonald, also told NewsNation local affiliate WTVO that Carlson was one of the Marines on board the Osprey. WTVO reported that Carlson, a 2019 graduate of Harlem High School, was on the swim team.

The news release said equipment recovery efforts have begun and officials are investigating what happened.

‘Shrinkflation’ hits major retailers

Early reports said the aircraft was carrying nuclear material, but the air facility said that was not the case.

The MV-22B Osprey is generally used to transport troops and equipment to support Marine operations. The Osprey can take off and land as a helicopter but transit as a turboprop aircraft.

More than 40 people have died while flying on Ospreys since 1991. Most recently, in March, one crashed in Norway , killing four American service members participating in a NATO exercise.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KFOR

Hidden waterfall reveals itself after recent heavy rains

HINTON, Okla. (KFOR) — There are a surprising number of people who live around the Sooner State who’ve never explored the slot canyons that crack open the red earth around one western Oklahoma town. Amateur photographer Jim McCain has lived in the area all his life and had...
HINTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Marines#Traffic Accident#Newsnation#Wtvo#Harlem High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KFOR

Research Study to Empower LGBTQ2S+ Oklahomans to Quit Smoking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – TSET Health Promotion Research Center at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and Freedom Oklahoma, a statewide LGBTQ2S+ serving organization, are partnering on a new treatment study for tobacco cessation that focuses on empowering participants through community. Participants who volunteer in the pilot study will receive...
KFOR

DANGEROUS Heat Again Today

It looks like today will be HOTTER and WINDIER than yesterday. Highs today will be in the upper 90’s and 100’s but the humidity will make it FEEL as hot as 110°+ for parts of Oklahoma. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Eastern Oklahoma. Make...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Dangerous Heat Wave Continues

Extreme heat continues – stay safe and practice heat safety precautions! Remember your pets as well! Today will be hot, humid and windy. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for western Oklahoma until 7PM. Tonight...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy