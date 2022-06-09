Work to Replace Route 6N Bridge in Conneaut Township to Start
4 days ago
Work to replace the twin pipes that carry Route 6N over Marsh Run in Conneaut Township, Erie County, is scheduled to start later this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday. The bridge is located about...
The eastbound lane of Interstate 90 from Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) to Exit 9 (Route 18, Platea) has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Tuesday morning. It had been closed due to a disabled tractor trailer, which has since been moved. PennDOT said there...
Oliver Road closure A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13. PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout. A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will […]
Two tractor trailer crashes have shut down Interstate 90 in the same construction zone in just two weeks. Emergency crews said that this can slow them down while attempting to get to the injured. Here is more on how PennDOT is responding to these issues. Multiple accidents have closed down I-90 near the West Springfield […]
Millcreek Township will receive sealed bids, labeled “MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP VEHICLES FOR SALE” until 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Municipal Building of the Millcreek Township Supervisors, c/o Sheryl Williams, Township Secretary, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2037, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids shall be announced at the meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, at which time action to award may be taken. A complete list of items available for sale can be found on the Millcreek Township website at: www.millcreektownship.com. Most items valued under $2,000. Items available for viewing upon request. Please call 814-833-1111, ext. 345 to arrange an appointment. Millcreek Township reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities or minor deviations in the bidding.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is moving forward with emergency plans for the Route 6 bridge over Baskins Run in Wayne Township, Erie County, after it was severely damaged by a storm May 21, it announced Friday. The bridge has been closed since then. Inspections revealed significant damage to one...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash was reported on I-80 Monday that involves multiple vehicles. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-80 between Falls Creek and Brookville and 1.5 miles east of a rest area, according to 511PA. This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off […]
Firefighters in Jamestown were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's south side. County dispatchers say crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winsor Street at about 5:45 AM. No further information is available at this time. Photos by the 716 Network.
A Fredonia woman has been ticketed after a rollover crash on Route 20 near Harmon Hill Road in the town of Pomfret on Monday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 26-year-old Selena Diaz was heading west on Route 20 when her van went off the roadway, struck several street signs, sheared off a power pole, before striking a small embankment. The impact caused the van to flip over and hit the side of a barn before coming to rest. Diaz was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital with apparently minor injuries. A passenger suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Deputies later cited Diaz for moving from lane unsafely and will appear in Pomfret Court at a later date.
It was a busy Sunday afternoon for multiple West County crews as they were dispatched to the scene of an accident along Interstate 90. Three tractor trailers were involved. The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 near the East Springfield exit. According to reports on scene, […]
Erie County said it is now currently at a medium risk for COVID-19 based the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary and booster doses when eligible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Emergency officials say part of Intestate 80 was closed Monday afternoon for a crash involving a tractor trailer. Officials say the crash happened in the westbound lanes around 5:44 p.m. and multiple injuries were reported. They say the crash involved a tractor trailer rolling...
Fire investigators are wondering if careless smoking might have played a role in a damaging house fire on Liberty Street Monday afternoon. Five Erie fire companies responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Liberty Street where two families resided. One woman was treated for smoke inhalation. One family dog also had to be […]
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a vehicle versus bear collision on State Route 899 on Saturday night. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened on Saturday, June 11, around 11:08 p.m. on State Route 899, south of its intersection with Maple Creek Drive, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
With gas prices lingering at $5 a gallon... people are getting desperate. Erie county saw multiple cases of of gas being stolen from vehicles over the weekend from both residential areas and local businesses. Newer vehicles are not as easily siphoned with a hose, but are just as susceptible to...
Work is underway to clear a blighted property in the City of Erie. A home in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street is being demolished. City of Erie Code Enforcement labeled the home on Chestnut Street as blighted earlier this year. The City of Erie Fire Department saw the property as a safety hazard. Now, […]
One community favorite held in North East known as Gibson Days, made it’s return this weekend after a two year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers told us that they are off to a great start for their first weekend back as they are seeing more vendors and more people returning to buy local. […]
Since 1998, Leslie Kindling has never stopped putting one foot in front of the other. A decorated officer for the Navy and U.S. Marine Corp., her service has gone above and beyond. Captain Kindling has logged more than 1,000 flight hours in over a dozen aircraft. She told Erie News...
Tourists visiting Erie International Airport will notice new upgrades, which is expected to make their traveling experience easier. The Erie International Airport parking system was upgraded earlier in 2022. The new upgrades will allow passengers to take their ticket into the terminal building as they leave the baggage claim area. Travelers will be greeted by […]
The cafe inside the Erie County Courthouse will apparently soon be serving its last meal. And tonight, some are not happy with the way the transition is being handled. The cafe has been operated by local Chef Lisa Heidelberg who has a lease with Erie County. According to Heidelberg, she found out from an anonymous […]
