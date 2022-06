The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a tornado warning for Chase and Greenwood counties until 9:45 p.m. Thunderstorms are possible across the entire outlook area this evening with the highest chance for severe storms being along and east of a line from Marysville to Topeka to Ottawa. Main hazards would be very large hail, and damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially if storms that develop are discreet.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO