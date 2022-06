The School District of Manatee County will build an Aviation Maintenance Technician School at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport thanks to $5.5 million allocated for the project in the 2022 state budget passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Once opened, Manatee Technical College will partner with Sarasota’s Suncoast Technical College to provide career certificate workforce training in aviation airframe mechanic and aviation powerplant mechanic. The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee will also be involved, preparing students for licenses in aviation maintenance and employment and advanced training in the aviation industry.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO