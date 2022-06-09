ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

What is it? Amarillo Zoo needs help identifying mystery object

By Erin Rosas
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHVfq_0g5lPMJh00

AMARILLO, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) — The Amarillo Zoo released an intriguing photo that will have the community scratching their heads.

Man arrested in connection to Chattanooga mass shooting

At 1:25 a.m. on May 21, the City of Amarillo detailed that security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the zoo captured a strange image of what appeared to be an unknown animal or figure. The zoo was calling the figure an “Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO)” and was asking the community for their opinion on what it might be.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.”

Ex-Knoxville policeman, city sued for $3 million after fatal crash

You can contact the City of Amarillo communications office at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov if you have identified the mystery object.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy