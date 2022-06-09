WATCH: Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home

BATON ROUGE - The line was nearly out of the front door Monday afternoon on the first day of business at The Shed. “We knew that they were opening today and we eat out a lot and we wanted to be among the first to try the food and it was very good!” customer Patricia Brown said.
Saharan dust is moving over Louisiana Monday, dropping air quality in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and elsewhere in the state. Children, seniors and people with breathing issues are encouraged to reduce their time outside, officials said. An air quality alert has been issued by AirNow, which is a partnership...
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have recovered the body of a Baton Rouge man who disappeared last week when his boat took on water in the Mississippi River. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday morning that the body of 54-year-old Howard Brown of Baton Rouge was found in the river around Iberville Parish, just south of the capital city.
Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on June 13, 2022, that on June 10, 2022, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Lafourche Parish. Marco Dominguez-Aguilar, 21, Daniel...
Saharan dust continues to decrease air quality in south Louisiana. Tuesday is an Air Quality Alert Day for the Baton Rouge area. Poor air quality is due to Saharan dust lingering in the air with nowhere to go. You may have noticed the haze on the horizon this morning. Southwesterly winds transport tiny dust particles from the Sahara desert in Africa all the way to the Gulf coast. This happens all the time. The dust particles are very small and they can usually mix into the air enough that they are not noticeable or harmful.
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident along Dalrymple Drive Sunday afternoon and the vehicle had to be fished out of the LSU Lakes afterward. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the car swerved off the road and went into the lake. No other cars were involved.
Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the summer. But the afternoon high temperatures we've been seeing here lately are excessive, especially for this early in the season.
AVONDALE - Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot won the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship for golf. Berthelot won his first championship 11 years ago to the day. He won the 92nd when he was just 22 years old. Berthelot finish at nine-under par and won by one shot over Charlie Flynn.
This eclectic and unique Louisiana Airbnb is ready for you and up to five friends to stay and experience a fairytale fantasy weekend!. This gorgeous Louisiana Airbnb is located in Folsom, LA and you can stay in this fantastic home starting at $209 a night. Erin is the host of...
According to a Facebook post by Franklin Fire Department, FFD, West St. Mary and Iberia parish fire departments are currently working an early morning fire at Mac's Sugar City Market in the 1000 block of Main St. in Jeanerette.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A funeral procession on a hot day may be the cause of death for this New Orleans horse. The horse, named Bradley, was owned by Charbonnet Funeral Home (Mid City Carriages.) The Humane Society of Louisiana shared the sad news on social media after receiving...
In any given month, any given season and any given year, there is enough crime to keep our law enforcement officials busy. It’s horrible when people plan and plot to do bad things, including violent crimes. We really don’t need dangerous activities that put lives at risk. But...
The disastrous effects of the “hurricane highway” can be seen where Arthur Johnson is pointing, out among stumps of dead cypress trees in wetlands on the edge of the Lower Ninth Ward. “You look at each one of those stumps out there, imagine those are cypress trees,” said...
The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival fired up the crowd with dance music at Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans, Sunday, June 12, 2022. The two-day festival featured live music, dancing, food and an arts market.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim in Monday’s Avenue L shooting is in stable condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue L after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. No additional details of the shooting were released.
If you want to carry your weapon concealed in Louisiana you still have to have a permit. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a one-day Concealed Carry Permit class this Saturday, June 18th. Included in the class instruction will also be your required fingerprinting which will be done...
A meat pie is just a meat pie, they're all the same—right? Wrong! If you've never had an original Kane River beef, turkey or pork meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management,...
