WATCH: Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home

Saharan dust continues to decrease air quality in south Louisiana. Tuesday is an Air Quality Alert Day for the Baton Rouge area. Poor air quality is due to Saharan dust lingering in the air with nowhere to go. You may have noticed the haze on the horizon this morning. Southwesterly winds transport tiny dust particles from the Sahara desert in Africa all the way to the Gulf coast. This happens all the time. The dust particles are very small and they can usually mix into the air enough that they are not noticeable or harmful.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO