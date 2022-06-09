ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Businesses Are Affected From Inflation And Shortages

Cover picture for the articleERIE (ERIE NEWS NOW) – We’ve felt the pain at the pump, pinched pennies for groceries, but now carpentry is affected by inflation and shortages. Prices have risen, supplies are limited, and customers are not pleased. Georgia Neumann is adding a new addition behind her home. She’s...

erienewsnow.com

High Gas Prices Lead to Siphoning

With gas prices lingering at $5 a gallon... people are getting desperate. Erie county saw multiple cases of of gas being stolen from vehicles over the weekend from both residential areas and local businesses. Newer vehicles are not as easily siphoned with a hose, but are just as susceptible to...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie baker hopes to connect people and food

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was rhubarb behind the garage. Jessica Schultz was an afternoon kindergartner then, and she’d spend time with grandma in the mornings and on some weekends. Grandma sent her to pick the rhubarb. Together, they made rhubarb pies. There was science then (science is behind everything tangible), but grandma either didn’t know about […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

New Funding Awarded to Venango County Home Rehab Program

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Venango County Housing Rehabilitation Program received a major boost last week, as Gov. Tom Wolf announced the awarding of a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund. The governor named 245 housing and community development initiatives in 67 counties that...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Gibson Days Returns to North East

Summertime means the return of festivals and community days. On Saturday and Sunday, neighbors in North East got to celebrate their community with Gibson Days. All weekend long, community members and visitors could enjoy all the different things North East has to offer with different vendors and activities. There was...
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Food Truck Festival to Return Saturday

Meadville Food Truck Festival is returning to the parking lot at Vernon Place Saturday, June 18, after a two-year postponement, organizers have announced. Sixteen food trucks from the region will serve up their specialties including homemade donuts, shaved ice, barbecue, sandwiches and wood-fired pizza. It's not all food; the event...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County at Medium Risk for COVID-19; 369 Cases Reported in Last Week

Erie County said it is now currently at a medium risk for COVID-19 based the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary and booster doses when eligible.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Detour: Two local roads to close starting Monday

Oliver Road closure A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13. PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout. A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Eastbound Lane of I-90 Reopens in Western Erie County

The eastbound lane of Interstate 90 from Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) to Exit 9 (Route 18, Platea) has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Tuesday morning. It had been closed due to a disabled tractor trailer, which has since been moved. PennDOT said there...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bantam Jeep Festival Underway

If you like jeeps, Western Pennsylvania is the place to be this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. It's a tribute event for the history behind Jeep, the people who created it, and its birthplace, which apparently is Butler, Pennsylvania. The family friendly event gives jeep enthusiasts on...
BUTLER, PA
2 On Your Side

Free rabies clinic to be held in Chautauqua Co. July 7

CLYMER, N.Y. — If you live in Chautauqua Co. and your pet is due for a rabies vaccination soon, there's a chance to get it taken care of for free next month. The Chautauqua Co. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health will hold a free clinic July 7. It will take place from 5-7 PM at the Tow of Clymer Highway building at 8026 Rt. 474.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
27 First News

Record Breaking Heat Expected Wednesday

A classic summertime weather pattern called the “Ring of Fire” will setup across the eastern United States today. This weather pattern will result in hot conditions across the Valley for the middle of the week. The weather pattern will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight....
erienewsnow.com

Fairview Graduate Has Devoted Her Life To Military Service

Since 1998, Leslie Kindling has never stopped putting one foot in front of the other. A decorated officer for the Navy and U.S. Marine Corp., her service has gone above and beyond. Captain Kindling has logged more than 1,000 flight hours in over a dozen aircraft. She told Erie News...
FAIRVIEW, PA
NewsChannel 36

Erie locals walk to D.C. to raise money for local program

WASHINGTON, D.C. - From Erie to our nation’s capitol, a father-daughter duo traveled to D.C. by foot. It was all for a good cause. Passing by the crowds of people in Washington, D.C., Erie locals Dan Perritano and his daughter, Emma, who has cerebral palsy, make their way towards the White House. This marks the end of their journey that started about 320 miles away.
ERIE, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
COOKSBURG, PA

