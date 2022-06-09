ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lawmaker wants to get rid of motor fuel tax

By WRSP/WICS Staff
khqa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WICS) — Republicans are calling for a special session to deal with rising gas prices. Representative Adam Niemerg, R-Teutopolis, says it's time to get rid of the motor fuel tax. "Folks that is ridiculous, $5.19 is an insult to every Illinoisan from Cairo to Chicago...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

Pritzker: Federal gun control package is 'not enough'

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday a new gun control measure that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed to is a good start in response to recent mass shootings, but he wants to see more done. “It’s been an awfully long time since Congress acted on gun safety. So...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois voters don’t have power to recall controversial officeholders

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don’t have the ability to recall state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Glimmer of hope emerges for minorities waiting to cash in on Illinois recreational pot industry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Recreational marijuana sales continue to break records in Illinois, with more than 2 million products sold last month, and more than $100 million in sales.This as minority-owned marijuana dispensaries are finally one step closer to becoming a reality in Illinois. They are set to more than double the current number of pot shops statewide, all while the state and existing medical marijuana owners have already raked in serious money, with billions in sales since 2020.The people who've been able to afford to hang on and play the waiting game are glad to be one step closer today,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lashaunta Moore

Illinois Grocery Tax To Be Suspended For A Year

Illinois residents can say goodbye to grocery tax for a year starting July 1. The Public Act (P.A) 102-0700 will suspend the state's one percent low sales rate and use tax on retail sales of groceries typically taxed at this rate from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. This public act information was released in April when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other democratic lawmakers revealed the Illinois budget deal.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
advantagenews.com

ALEC: Illinois' unfunded pension liability $533 billion; $8.2 trillion nationwide

According to a new report, Illinois is ranked near the bottom of a list of states with the highest unfunded pension liabilities. The American Legislative Exchange Council, (ALEC) released “Unaccountable and Unaffordable”, which puts the total unfunded pension liability at $8.2 trillion. Illinois' liability was second worst at $533 billion. The ALEC report also shows Illinois has the 2nd highest unfunded pension liability per capita at over $41,656 per person. That ranks 49th in the country ahead of only Alaska.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Chocolate Manufacturer To Expand Central Illinois Operations

A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
rcreader.com

Irvin Won’t Be the Only One Dumbfounded If Bailey Continues Outpolling Him

The Illinois Republican Party has successfully avoided being dragged into the hard-right camp at the state level for decades. Those days may be over. With relatively-liberal Republicans Jim Thompson, Jim Edgar, and then George Ryan as governor, the state never embraced the sweeping policy changes which emerged from the “Reagan Revolution” and defined the national party for decades. The Illinois AFL-CIO endorsed Thompson’s last re-election bid. The National Abortion Rights Action League endorsed Edgar’s first gubernatorial run. Ryan campaigned to the left of his 1998 Democratic opponent on guns, abortion, and gay rights. They were all from the “governing wing” of the party, eschewing the rabble on the far right and occasionally batting them off like flies.
ILLINOIS STATE
RideApart

Illinois Plans Electric Vehicle Rebate For Residents In 2022.

On July 1, 2022, the state of Illinois is set to kick off a slate of electric vehicle rebates for residents—and the timing couldn’t be better. As fuel prices rise higher and higher, with seemingly no relief in sight, they’re far from the only economic worries on most people’s minds—but they’re definitely a big deal. The good news for riders is that street electric motorcycles are included in Governor Pritzker’s rebate plans in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Tax#Motor Fuel#The Motor#Gas Prices#Republicans#House#Illinoisans
khqa.com

Over $175 million in funding for child care providers, families

CHICAGO (KHQA) — More than $175 million in funding will go to support Illinois child care providers and families. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) on Monday announced the new investments, which will take effect on July 1, 2022. The goals are to enable...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
99.5 WKDQ

DID YOU KNOW? The State of Illinois Now Has an Official Rock

I'm not a rock expert or collector but my 6-year-old daughter has a little collection from the backyard and one looks like Illinois' official state rock. I'm sure that someone is going to call me out on this one but I just saw that announcement from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. His announcement was actually a designation that named an official state rock for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Fastest-growing counties in Illinois

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Gas prices up again in the Heartland over previous week

Iowa-Missouri — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices now average $4.75 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.89...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Illinois clemency hearings held 2 months late

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Prisoner Review Board held clemency hearings Monday. However, those hearings come two months late. The prisoner review board is a 15-member bipartisan panel tasked with determining whether prisoners will be let out, and the conditions they'll need to follow. The original hearing was...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

No Truck/Tractor Pulls At This Year’s Illinois State Fair

One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy