ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Five Marines killed in military aircraft crash in California

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YC5I2_0g5lNYAF00
A military aircraft went down in rural Southern California with five Marines onboard, Wednesday afternoon. KNSD

(CNN) — Five US Marines are dead after a military aircraft crashed during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California, the US Marine Corps said in a statement Thursday.

Equipment recovery efforts “have begun” and an investigation into the incident involving a MV-22B Osprey is “underway.”

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in the statement.

The Marine Corps is not identifying the service members at this time. It is US Marine Corps policy to not release the names of deceased service members “until 24-hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed,” the release said.

In March, four US service members were killed when the MV-22B Osprey aircraft they were traveling in crashed during NATO training exercises in Norway.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Military Aircraft#Us Marine Corps#Traffic Accident#The Us#The Marine Corps#Nato#Cable News Network Inc#Warnermedia Company
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy