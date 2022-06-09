ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

Heroin Bust Made In Oglesby

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing located off a major interstate, you never know who will stop for a visit. Police in Oglesby went to a...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Police Nab Man for Violating Order of Protection

Ottawa officers have been busy lately. Ottawa police arrested 49-year-old Lyle Legare of Washington Street, for violating an order of protection. He remains locked up in the La Salle County Jail. Officers picked up 55-year-old James Hayes of Ottawa on a warrant for failing to appear to answer to a...
OTTAWA, IL
wjol.com

Two arrested after incident at Joliet truck stop

A 60-year-old Joliet man and a 33-year-old Joliet woman have both been arrested in connection to a disturbance at a local truck stop on Monday morning. It was at 12:23am that Joliet police were called to the Pilot Travel Center for a disturbance. Officers learned that 60-year-old Derek Creal was in an argument with his girlfriend, 33- Samantha Saucedo-Chavez. Saucedo-Chavez had been throwing items out of Creal’s vehicle onto the ground and cursing at truck stop employees. She was placed into custody without incident stemming from the disturbance.
JOLIET, IL
Q985

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglesby, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

Man dies after motorcycle accident in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Washburn man has died, a week after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. The Peoria County Coroner says around 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 4th, Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to Route 251 at County Route 1000 for a single vehicle motorcycle accident involving one rider.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Police#The La Salle County Jail
KWQC

Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man and woman who were found dead in their Abingdon home Friday have been identified as Ellen Renee Penn, 33, and Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36, Knox County County Coroner Mark Thomas said. Thomas said autopsies were done for Penn and Stromson on Sunday at the...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home. Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a home in the 200 block of North Snapp Street.
ABINGDON, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC woman held on $5-million bond for heroin, Fentanyl

A 41-year-old Rock Island woman is being held in LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa, Ill., on a $5-million bond for a drug-related charge. According to LaSalle County officials, Donisha Crawford faces a charge of possession with the intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance. Illinois State Police handled the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
starvedrock.media

I-80 Drug Bust Leads To Staggering Bond Amount

It's a bond amount usually reserved for accused murderers. Forty-one-year-old Donisha Crawford of Rock Island is being held in the La Salle County Jail on $5 million dollars bond. She's charged with a Class X felony of possession with the intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl. The hefty bond is due to the alleged large amount of deadly drugs she was hauling when stopped by the Illinois State Police Wednesday near La Salle.
WSPY NEWS

Missing Joliet teen located in Indiana with nineteen-year-old boyfriend

A fourteen-year-old girl reported missing in Joliet on Tuesday was found in Indiana on Thursday. Police say the teen had willingly left Illinois with her nineteen-year-old boyfriend identified as Froilan Guzman, of Joliet. The fourteen-year-old has been deemed safe by police. Guzman was taken into custody by police. Charges against him are pending.
Central Illinois Proud

PPD makes 2 fleeing/eluding arrests minutes apart

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager drove away from police, but was eventually arrested Wednesday. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Perry and Wayne. However, the 15-year-old kid drove away quickly. Later, the kid was pulled over, but when officers tried to remove him,...
hoiabc.com

Pekin man’s sentence tossed out for alleged 2017 beating

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A panel of appellate judges tossed out a Pekin man’s conviction for beating his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2017. Clement Kobischka was originally convicted of aggravated battery to a child in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. But the judges said in...
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Catalytic converters stolen from Tazewell County vehicles

TREMONT, Ill. – It’s happening again — but this time, it’s impacting government vehicles. 25 News reports at least five catalytic converters have been stolen off of Tazewell County vehicles. Officials say the vehicles affected were parked at the Tazewell County Health Department and Emergency Management...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

ISP, Knox County Major Crime Task Force investigate Abingdon deaths

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 received a request on Friday, June 10, from Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in Abingdon, Ill. A male and a female victim were found deceased on the scene. The Knox County Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy