Both an arbitrator and a judge have handed Yitzchak Tessler losses in a lawsuit brought by investors in one of his projects, but the developer isn’t giving up that easily. After first contesting an arbitrator’s decision that his firm owes $8.4 million to EB-5 investors who lent money to his pharmaceutical manufacturing center in the Bronx but say they were never paid back, Tessler is now appealing a New York Supreme Court judge’s ruling upholding the arbitrator’s position.

BRONX, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO