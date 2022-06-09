ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run in west Wichita

By Laura McMillan
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed 49-year-old Kurt Krueger last month.

Latrell Thompson (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet, officers booked 31-year-old Latrell Antoine Thompson on suspicion of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

Krueger was walking in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, a side street near Central and Ridge Road, on May 1 when a vehicle hit him. He died at the scene.

The Wichita Police Department said investigators were able to identify Thompson as a suspect and began working to locate him.

Family remembers hit-and-run victim, calls for justice

On Wednesday, investigators were following up on the case when they saw Thompson enter a residence in the 7700 block of W. Quail, a home that is a couple of blocks from where the hit-and-run happened.

Police say officers attempted to contact Thompson at the home, but the occupants were uncooperative and would not allow officers to enter.

Officers and detectives surrounded the home and began preparing a search warrant. While preparing the warrant, three occupants exited the home, but Thompson remained inside.

The WPD says that after several announcements from officers to exit the house, Thompson eventually came out and was taken into custody.

Mary Krueger, one of Kurt’s older sisters, spoke with KSN after Thompson was taken into custody.

“The police cannot solve many of the cases before them without tips, without people coming forward to do the right thing, and that is exactly what happened here,” Mary said. “We must thank those who came forward, who provided the vital information, and our thanks can never be expressed enough. Your caring souls are forever in our hearts.”

Last week, Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County announced the reward in the case had been increased thanks to an anonymous donor. We asked a police spokesperson if the arrest stemmed from a Crime Stoppers tip. He said it did not.

The police plan to present the case to the district attorney’s office.

#Police#Central#Wpd#Ksn
